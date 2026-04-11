Britain’s Got Talent fans upset as Joan Thomas misses out on Golden Buzzer

Britain’s Got Talent offered a range of acts this week, but it was Joan Thomas’ emotional performance that left viewers questioning the judges’ decision not to award her the Golden Buzzer.

Joan, who appeared visibly emotional from the moment she stepped onto the stage, managed to overcome her nerves as she delivered a heartfelt rendition of Pie Jesu.

The 56-year-old breast clinic nurse quickly captivated both the audience and judges, many of whom appeared close to tears as she sang.

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She wasn’t the only one feeling emotional, as viewers at home also admitted they were deeply moved by her performance. Despite the powerful reaction in the room and beyond, Joan was not given a Golden Buzzer, which would have sent her straight through to the live semi-finals.

Joan Thomas left Britain’s Got Talent viewers emotional (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent star Joan Thomas impresses judges

It had initially been unclear whether Joan would be able to perform through her nerves. When asked before taking to the stage whether she believed she could win the competition, she admitted she was too emotional to answer the question.

Meanwhile, her family sat in the audience, visibly emotional themselves as they hoped for a positive outcome.

However, once she began singing, any doubts quickly faded as her voice filled the auditorium, leaving the room in near silence.

Simon was left impressed as he gave Joan a ‘yes’ (Credit: ITV)

Following the performance, the judges were quick to praise her. Alesha told Joan that her audition felt “very pure”, while Simon described it as a “great audition” that was “beautifully sung”. KSI also shared his admiration, telling Joan that she should be incredibly proud of herself, adding that her family should be proud too.

Despite the glowing feedback, fans were left confused that such a performance did not earn a Golden Buzzer moment.

Amanda teared up during the performance (Credit: ITV)

Fans upset she didn’t receive Golden Buzzer

Further praise came from viewers who commended Joan’s ability to hold attention with nothing more than her voice, calling it a truly special moment in the show.

As the show continued, those suspicions proved correct when Amanda Holden later awarded the Golden Buzzer to dance group World Wings. While the group impressed in their own right, the decision sparked debate among fans, with many insisting Joan had been more deserving of the coveted moment.

One wrote: “You could hear a pin drop. The whole auditorium fell silent during that performance.”

Another said: “All emotional now as we played this at my Mother’s funeral in February 2020.”

“I got chills listening to Joan. Stunning,” wrote a third.

Joan herself was visibly moved (Credit: ITV)

A fourth penned: “Joan, that was a beautiful and grounding vocal performance. You’ve a gift if you can captivate people with nothing but your voice, and you did that. Well done my lovely.”

While someone else asked: “Hang on. No Golden Buzzer for Joan?”

And a second agreed: “Bet you any money they give the golden buzzer to a rubbish choir rather than to Joan who absolutely smashed that and deserved it.”

Her family were supporting her from the audience (Credit: ITV)

Christy’s love of scotch eggs divides fans

The episode as a whole featured a wide mix of talent, with performances from the Glantaff Boys choir, Rebecca Ryan, Darren Tait, James Phelan, Tracy Graham, Simon Ratzker and Joan Thomas herself. Viewers also saw KSI get roasted by Ren DMC, alongside performances from comedian Christy Coysh and 12-year-old Juan Carlos.

Christy Coysh’s scotch egg song quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night. The comedian, who has built a following on TikTok for his humorous songs, performed an original track dedicated entirely to the snack.

He later admitted he didn’t understand the performance and revealed he doesn’t even like scotch eggs, which led to boos from the audience.

Despite KSI refusing to give his approval, Christy still received enough support from the other judges to make it through to the next round.

Read more: Amanda Holden’s ‘incredibly irritating’ behaviour during Golden Buzzer act grates Britain’s Got Talent fans

Catch up with Britain’s Got Talent on ITVX.

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