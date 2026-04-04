‘Tragic!’: Stacey Solomon slammed for Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer act as she returns to the show

Stacey Solomon made a return to Britain’s Got Talent tonight – but she left fans genuinely baffled with her Golden Buzzer pick.

Stepping in for Simon Cowell, who missed some earlier auditions after feeling unwell, Stacey immediately slipped back into her judging role.

She even slammed down the red buzzer mid-show during one performance.

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But it was her Golden Buzzer choice that got everyone talking.

Stacey Solomon has confused Britain’s Got Talent fans with her Golden Buzzer act (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent’s Stacey baffles fans with Golden Buzzer

Stacey joined judges KSI, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden on Saturday night.

She was really impressed by a singer called Kristal, who performed a Whitney Houston number.

Meanwhile, an American act drew her attention by stripping off and throwing himself on top of a pile of mouse traps – but not in a good way.

Stacey was quick to slam down her Red Buzzer for him.

But later in the show, Stacey truly made her mark.

She awarded the Golden Buzzer to Braunstone Community School, where 100 pupils and their headteacher, Mr T, took the stage.

The children began singing All Things Bright and Beautiful, a hymn Amanda admitted was one of her favourites.

Midway through the performance, Mr T was pushed off stage by a child dressed as ‘Mini Mr T’.

Stacey gave the Golden Buzzer to Braunstone Community School (Credit: ITV)

He returned in a silver baseball cap and neon T-shirt that read ‘Mr T Raving Headteacher’, wheeling a speaker behind him.

The children handed glow sticks to the judges as the stage erupted, and they all began raving to tracks including the 1997 dance anthem, Freed From Desire.

The judges and live studio audience danced along.

Stacey was so taken by the pupils that she pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending them straight through to the semi-finals.

Golden confetti rained down as she told Mr T and the children: “You are what life is all about, you are the future!”

‘Most tragic Golden Buzzer’

However, not everyone was impressed.

Plenty of fans questioned Stacey’s choice, arguing that kids dancing and waving glow sticks did not necessarily deserve a Golden Buzzer.

Writing on X, one viewer complained: “Where was the talent in the kids dancing to songs then? If that’s the case every kids’ school should be on this programme.”

Another added: “If thats golden buzzer worthy then #BritainsGotTalent #BGT is finished. It’s over produced and awful.”

A third said: “So all you need to do to get the gold buzzer on BGT is go on stage in colourful shirts and jump around? Got it.”

And someone else wrote: “Most tragic golden buzzer. Stacey doesn’t watch BGT I’m guessing.”

Some viewers did praise Stacey’s choice, however.

“Mr T is one cool headteacher what a fab guy!” one fan said.

Another commented, “These kids are so joyful!”

Stacey hugged the children on stage after putting them through to the semi-finals (Credit: ITV)

Stacey’s Golden Buzzer choice guarantees Braunstone Community School a spot in the live semi-finals, sparking debate over what counts as a BGT-worthy performance.

Meanwhile, KSI and Simon Cowell were left stunned by a separate magic trick involving a watermelon.

What did you make of tonight’s show?

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