Graham Norton gives a tour of his new ‘street-sized popularity contest’ The Neighbourhood

The Neighbourhood is ITV’s brand new reality show and it is already shaping up to be one everyone will be talking about.

With six real families moving into a purpose built street, things quickly turn competitive in what is being billed as a “street-sized popularity contest”.

And with Graham Norton at the helm, expect plenty of drama along the way.

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Graham Norton hosts the brand new reality game show The Neighbourhood (Credit: ITV)

The action unfolds on KeepYourEnemies Close, a fictional street designed to look like a picture perfect English village.

There is a major cash prize on the line too, with one household set to walk away with a life changing sum if they can outlast the rest.

From a cosy pub to a buzzing cafe, the set up even has echoes of classic soaps like 90s favourite Brookside.

Here is everything you need to know about The Neighbourhood, from how it works to where it is filmed and when it lands on screens.

The Neighbourhood first look: How does it work?

Six families move into six colour coded houses on KeepYourEnemies Close. Each home is marked by a different shade including Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Orange and Purple.

At the heart of the street is a cafe called Room With A Brew, where the households meet daily.

ITV describes it as the main hub where neighbours chat, plot and try to stay in each other’s good books.

Room With A Brew is the local cafe (Credit: ITV)

Later, they can head to the local pub, The Uppin Arms, for a drink or a game.

But it is not all friendly, as this is also where rivals keep a close eye on each other.

There is also a Neighbourhood Noticeboard, where residents check in for the latest updates and news from the street.

While full details remain under wraps, Graham hints in the trailer that the families will face large scale challenges as the competition heats up.

What is the prize?

There is plenty to play for, with the winning household set to take home £250,000.

ITV says the series blends high stakes competition with everyday domestic life, creating a fresh take on reality television.

The official synopsis teases: “In The Neighbourhood, it’s not about keeping up with the Joneses, it’s about beating them. Bring on the ding dong!”

The households can grab a pint in The Uppin Arms (Credit: ITV)

The Neighbourhood location: Where is it filmed?

Filming for The Neighbourhood takes place in the Peak District, although the street itself is not a real residential area.

Instead, KeepYourEnemies Close has been specially created to mirror a close knit British community, much like those seen in soaps such as Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

There is a £250,000 cash prize up for grabs (Credit: ITV)

When does it start? How many episodes?

The wait is not too long, as The Neighbourhood is set to arrive in April. An exact launch date is still under wraps, but it will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

It is expected to hit screens after I’m A Celebrity South Africa wraps up, with that final due on April 24.

The series will run for 11 episodes, giving viewers plenty of time to get to know the families and pick their favourites.

Watch the trailer below and see what you think. Will you be tuning in?

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