Singer Duffy to break her silence on harrowing four-week rape and kidnap ordeal in new documentary

Duffy is finally breaking her silence on the horrific kidnap and sexual assault that forced her out of the spotlight for a decade in a new Disney+ documentary.

The Welsh singer, who ruled the charts in the late 2000s with smash hits like Mercy and Warwick Avenue, vanished from the public eye overnight, leaving fans puzzled.

An entire decade later, she revealed the shocking reason behind her disappearance.

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Duffy will speak about her kidnap ordeal in a new Disney+ documentary (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In a 2020 Instagram post, Duffy stunned fans by saying she had been “raped, drugged and held captive over some days” in a foreign country.

The revelation shocked the nation.

Now, she’s taking the story to Disney+ in a no-holds-barred documentary, promising an emotional rollercoaster for viewers.

Duffy’s new Disney+ documentary

The singer, now 41, sits down for the intimate feature, alongside her family, friends, and music industry insiders.

The documentary charts will chart her rise to fame. It sees her from a small-town girl in Wales to a Grammy-winning global sensation.

But then the nightmare struck.

A synopsis reads: “In the late 2000s, Duffy is at the top of the music world, with her album Rockferry and hit single Mercy dominating charts worldwide.

“And then she disappears. Ten years vanish from music, social media, and the public eye.

“In 2020, she revealed the truth: a decade earlier, she was drugged, kidnapped, and violently and sexually abused.

“The trauma had a devastating impact, cutting her off from the world – until now.”

What did Duffy write in her 2020 Instagram post

Duffy’s Instagram post sent shockwaves through the public in February 2020.

She wrote: “You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter.

“Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk.

Duffy told fans where she had been in a shocking Instagram post in 2020 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why.

“A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak.

“The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived.”

Duffy continued: “The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it.

“But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

When can fans watch Duffy’s documentary?

Disney+ has not confirmed the release date or even the title. But the documentary is expected later this year at the earliest.

Sean Doyle, VP of Unscripted at Disney+, said: “This film will give Duffy the chance to tell her story in her own words.

“I am grateful to our collaborators at Rare TV for this unprecedented access, along with Stellify Media for handling this project with sensitivity and care.

“We set out in a search for impactful, female-led stories in collaboration with Northern Ireland Screen, and it’s a privilege that Duffy’s is the first we’re able to help tell.

“But above all, I’m especially in awe of Duffy – for her honesty and courage to share her story.”

Fans were told: “This is going to be raw, shocking, and heart-wrenching – and a story of survival that no one will forget.”

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