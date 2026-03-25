‘It won’t be the same without you!’ Nadiya Bychkova announces she is the third pro dancer to leave Strictly this year

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has confirmed she is leaving the BBC show after an incredible nine-year run.

The popular series has been dominating headlines in recent weeks, with rumours swirling about a major cast shake-up behind the scenes.

Early reports suggested that Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle could be dropped. The following day, further speculation claimed Neil Jones and Nancy Xu had been benched.

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Meanwhile, Nadiya Bychkova, Katya Jones and Karen Hauer were also said to be at risk. While many futures remain uncertain, Karen was the first to confirm she had decided to step away.

Michelle has also revealed she won’t be returning this year, though she has not shared a reason.

Now, Nadiya has become the third professional to confirm she will not be back later this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiya Bychkova (@nadiyabychkova)

Nadiya Bychkova confirms Strictly exit

Taking to Instagram today (March 25), Nadiya posted a glamorous snap of herself on the Strictly dancefloor as she addressed her future.

In a heartfelt statement, she wrote: “After 9 wonderful years, this part of my journey with Strictly Come Dancing is evolving.”

“There is something truly special about being part of a programme that plays such a big part in so many people’s lives and I want to thank all those who have sent beautiful messages over the last few weeks and those who have voted, shouted, supported, celebrated and cheered during every series,” she continued.

“I also want to take a moment to appreciate all those who have helped me along the way: my partners, my fellow professionals, the judges and brilliant people behind the scenes. I joined the show as an athlete and a double world champion. Along the way I have learned so much about myself and other people. I have grown, not only professionally, but personally and creatively.”

Nadiya added that “Strictly has allowed me to discover new sides of myself, develop new skills, and evolve as an artist in ways I will always be grateful for”.

Nadiya is the third Strictly pro to leave the show (Credit: ITV)

‘This isn’t the end’

Looking ahead, Nadiya reassured fans: “This isn’t the end.”

“I look forward to being part of the Strictly world for many years to come in ways I am beginning to explore. I’ve changed a lot since I first stepped onto that dance floor, not just as a performer, but as a person and I can honestly say I’ve never felt more like myself,” she said.

“I’m excited to have time to focus on new projects, and to spend more precious time with my beautiful daughter. Life feels full of possibilities. I danced before Strictly, I loved dancing on the show and I plan to keep dancing for many years to come.”

Nadiya concluded: “Thank you for all the love and support along the way.”

‘You will be missed so much!’

Fans were quick to react, sharing their sadness and support following her announcement.

“Best of luck with everything Nadiya! We love you on Strictly!” one wrote.

“It won’t be the same without you. Cannot wait to see what’s planned for you,” another commented.

“Congratulations on the last 9 years, you will be missed so much!!” a third added.

“All the best to you Nadiya. It’s a shame you didn’t get a partner on SCD, which enabled you to go further. You still showed how capable a teacher you are,” a fourth said.

“What is happening?! There will be no one left at this rate. Sending you love and well wishes xxx,” another fan shared.

Strictly is expected to return later this year with new hosts stepping in for Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, although their replacements have yet to be revealed.

Read more: Strictly stars ranked from safe to at risk as ‘brutal’ way BBC decides who stays and who goes ‘revealed’

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