Strictly professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas has confirmed she will not be returning to the hit BBC show, becoming the second pro to leave this year.

The dance competition has been making headlines over the past month amid rumours of major cast shake-ups.

Early reports suggested that Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle might be dropped. Shortly after, further speculation claimed Neil Jones and Nancy Xu had been benched.

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Meanwhile, Nadiya Bychkova, Katya Jones and Karen Hauer were also reported to be at risk. While uncertainty remains for several dancers, Karen was the first to publicly confirm she has chosen to step away from the show.

Now, Michelle has revealed that she too will not be returning for the next series.

Michelle has confirmed she won’t be returning to Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Michelle Tsiakkas confirms her exit

In a TikTok posted yesterday (March 23), Michelle was seen chatting with photographers after leaving an event.

The 30-year-old shared a hug with one of the paparazzi, who admitted they were “gutted” over the news. When they described it as “shocking” and “heartbreaking,” Michelle replied: “It is what it is.”

Another photographer joked, “We’re quitting now that Michelle’s gone,” to which Michelle responded warmly: “Aww.”

She thanked fans for their support before being photographed with fellow dancer and boyfriend Simone Arena.

When asked if he might replace her, Simone appeared to brush off the suggestion, agreeing with Michelle when one man quipped, “he wouldn’t dare.”

#michelletsiakkas #fyp #foryoupage❤️❤️ @thelaughingdonkeysuk Michelle Tsiakkas Seen for the first time since being AXED from Strictly come dancing. But she is back at work giving dance classes at Oti Mabuse studio in London. And her boyfriend was asked if he would do strictly come dancing he’s reply was basically NOT ALLOWED. #strictlycomedancing #viral @BBC Strictly ✨ @karen.hauer @Lauren Jaine @Vicky Leyland @Neil Jones @Mark Ballas @Nadiya.Bychkova @nancy_xuxi @Janette Manrara @Oti mabuse @Tasha Amber Ghouri @vito_coppola @Vicky Pattison @Alexis Warr @chyna mills @George Clarke @Lauren Oakley @Kai Widdrington ♬ original sound – THELAUGHINGDONKEYSUK

‘Feel bad for her!’

Fans quickly took to social media to express their disappointment that Michelle won’t be returning.

“I’m so gutted for her. I really liked her and she had way more to give, she barely ever got a partner, the same as Luba and I like them both!” one wrote.

“She seems so sad. She deserved better,” said another.

“She’s so nice! Feel bad for her!!” added a third.

“Gutted for her. She’s such a good dancer,” commented a fourth.

Read more: Strictly stars ranked from safe to at risk as ‘brutal’ way BBC decides who stays and who goes ‘revealed’

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