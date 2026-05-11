Josie Gibson admits she ‘nearly died’ of shame after run-in with Adolescence cast at the BAFTAs

Poor old Josie Gibson admitted she almost died of shame last night at the BAFTA TV Awards after running into the cast of Adolescence while dripping wet in her towel.

The mishap happened as Josie was getting ready to attend the glitzy ceremony and got locked out of her hotel room after a swim with son Reggie.

Josie Gibson had an embarrassing mishap before the BAFTA TV Awards (Credit: Splash News)

Josie Gibson’s BAFTA TV Awards mishap

Last night (May 10), Josie attended the BAFTA TV Awards. Gracing the red carpet in her gorgeous wine-coloured dress, she looked stunning.

However, the down-to-earth star revealed that, hours earlier, it was a very different story…

On This Morning today, entertainment presenter Sian Welby was sharing highlights from the red carpet, when she showed a video of Josie.

In the clip, Josie said: “Do you know what happened earlier? I locked myself out of my room – I was in a posh hotel, that’s how we roll…

“Locked myself out of my room, went swimming with [her son] Reggie, came back up to reception in a robe dripping wet, looking like a pig in a wig. All the Adolescence lot were behind me. I nearly died.”

Christine Tremarco sent a sweet message to Josie (Credit: Splash News)

‘I’m sure you looked just fabulous’

A follow-up clip showed Adolescence actress Christine Tremarco, who played Manda Miller, also being interviewed on the red carpet.

In a message to Josie, she said: “Josie, don’t worry, I didn’t see anything and in a towel, I’m sure you looked just fabulous.”

Adolescence wins big at the BAFTA TV Awards

The Netflix series made history at the awards show last night. It broke the record for the most wins at the BAFTA TV Awards ceremony in a single year.

Owen Cooper won his first BAFTA for Supporting Actor; Christine Tremarco won Supporting Actress; first-time BAFTA winner Stephen Graham won Leading Actor; and the programme itself won Limited Drama.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent fans fuming at ‘raunchy’ act appears on live show

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