‘Name-dropping much?’ I’m A Celebrity star Sinitta branded ‘thirsty’ after telling wild story about herself and Princess Diana

Sinitta has come under fire from angry fans after the I’m A Celebrity star opened up about her friendship with the late Princess Diana.

Pop star Sinitta shot to fame back in the ‘80s and has remained in the spotlight ever since. So it’s no surprise to hear that she has rubbed shoulders with plenty of famous faces – and that includes Princess Diana.

But after telling a wild story about herself and the Princess in a recent social media video, Sinitta has sparked backlash, with one person branding her as “thirsty”.

The I’m A Celebrity star spoke about her friendship with Diana (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Sinitta’s friendship with Princess Diana

On Sunday (May 11) Sinitta took to her Instagram and uploaded a video where she spoke about her friendship with Princess Diana – who died in 1997.

“I used to be friends with Princess Diana cause she used to come to the Harbour Club and work out and she’d bring the boys [Prince William an Prince Harry] when they were little to play tennis. So I’ve literally seen them grow up and everything,” Sinitta said.

The singer added: “I never talked about it before because it important to be discrete at that time. And now you know, it’s not like I’m leaking anything about what she’s doing, where she’s going. It’s fine.”

Recalling what the Princess was like, Sinitta shared: “She was amazing, cause she was so young. She was fun, sweet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinitta (@thesinittaofficial)

‘Within weeks she died’

Sinitta then spoke about the last time she saw Princess Diana before her death. She shared: “I was going to invite her to church, it was so sad cause the last time I saw her we were stretching in the stretch area of the gym.

“It was just the two of us and I remember thinking ‘do it! Now’s the time to invite her’, but I bottled it. I just sort of thought, ‘you know what, she’s not going to want to come to my silly little church, she has the abbeys, and access to the best churches in the UK. She doesn’t need to come to my little church’.”

“But within weeks, she died,” Sinitta added.

The mum-of-two continued: “Sorry this is taking a nose dive story wise, sad story, but you know when you sort of beat yourself up cause I think ‘Gosh imagine if I had invited her to church and if it made a difference or… I don’t know.”

Sinitta said Diana was ‘fun’ and ‘sweet’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sinitta slammed by fans

Sinitta captioned the video: “My biggest regret apart from losing her #PRINCESSDIANA is not inviting her to Church.

“I never spoke about her at the time as I was too devastated as was everyone and it felt wrong to talk about things that we had all been so discreet about at the time.

“She was … luminous, shy, funny, focused and determined. I would have loved her to come to Our Church and bless everyone with her presence and hopefully to have found a place of peace and fellowship and spiritual support. Lord please give me the courage of my convictions Amen x.”

However, some of Sinitta’s followers were left unimpressed with her recent video about Princess Diana and accused her of “name dropping”.

“Important to be discreet [laugh face emojis] you are very thirsty,” said one disgruntled person. Another also added: “The biggest name dropper in the world.” A third then chimed in: “Name dropping MUCH?”

Read more: Sinitta, 62, teases marriage plans with new boyfriend’: ‘It’s taken me by surprise in every way’

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