Tess Daly returns to social media with emotional five-word statement following Vernon Kay split

Tess Daly made her return to social media last night (Sunday, May 10) with an emotional statement, following her split from Vernon Kay.

Vernon, 52, and Tess, 57, announced the end of their 22-year marriage on Friday (May 8) with a joint statement on Instagram.

Tess and Vernon have split (Credit: Splash News)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce marriage split

Taking to Instagram on Friday evening, Vernon and Tess announced that they were sadly splitting. However, they insisted that their break-up was “amicable”.

“After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably,” they said.

“This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority,” they then continued.

“There are no other parties involved in this decision.”

Tess broke her silence (Credit: ITV)

Tess breaks her silence with emotional statement

Returning to social media last night for the first time since announcing her marriage split, Tess issued an emotional statement.

However, the statement wasn’t about Vernon – it was about her former Strictly co-star, Claudia Winkleman.

Last night saw the BAFTA Television Awards take place in London, and Claudia’s show, The Celebrity Traitors, emerged with two awards.

The hit BBC One show won the award for Best Reality Show, with Alan Carr winning the show also winning the Memorable Moment Award.

Taking to Instagram after the show, Claudia shared a snap of herself, Alan Carr, and other members of The Celebrity Traitors cast and crew winning at the BAFTAs. “Thank you, thank you @bafta we are SO happy,” she captioned the post.

Taking to the comment section, Tess was amongst those sharing their congratulations.

“The very best. Love you [heart emojis],” Tess commented.

Vernon addressed their split on his show (Credit: Splash News)

Vernon breaks his silence

During his BBC Radio 2 show today (Monday, May 11) – his first since the announcement of the end of his marriage – Vernon addressed his split from Tess live on air.

“I just want to say on behalf of myself and Tess, thank you,” he said.

“Thank you for all your well-wishes. It’s been greatly, greatly appreciated,” he then added, before continuing with the show.

Read more: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay ‘living separate lives’ ahead of split as his ‘big kid’ behaviour blamed for breakup

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