Vernon Kay breaks silence on Tess Daly split live on Radio 2 as he shares new statement

Vernon Kay broke his silence on his split from Tess Daly during his BBC Radio 2 show today (Monday, May 11).

Strictly star Tess, 57, and Radio 2 host Vernon, 52, announced the end of their 22-year marriage on Friday night (May 8).

Tess and Vernon have split (Credit: Splash News)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce marriage split

Taking to Instagram on Friday evening, Vernon and Tess shared a joint statement announcing they were separating.

They said that, “after much consideration” and with a “deep sense of care and respect” for each other, they had decided to split “amicably”.

“This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority,” they said.

They then added that there were “no other parties” involved in their decision.

Vernon addressed their split (Credit: Cover Images)

Vernon breaks his silence

This morning, during his first BBC Radio 2 show since announcing their split, Vernon broke his silence on the end of his marriage.

“I just want to say on behalf of myself and Tess, thank you,” he said.

“Thank you for all your well-wishes. It’s been greatly, greatly appreciated,” he then added.

The star then kicked off the show with a David Bowie track, Young Americans.

They married in 2003 (Credit: Splash News)

Why did Vernon Kay and Tess Daly split?

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source claimed that the reason behind Tess and Vernon’s split is that they were “living separate lives”.

“They are totally different people now. They used to have so much in common, but things have changed. They have changed. They have aged differently. Tess needs to find a rich, older man with a yacht, while Vernon is still a big kid. He loves going out and having a good time, he loves to have a drink and a laugh. He loves the ’90s disco nights that he puts on. He loves football, American football, and Oasis,” the source claimed.

“Tess isn’t interested in any of that. She is a woman in her late 50s and a bit stiff. Vernon is only five years younger but the age gap has appeared to widen recently. They’ve realised that they want different things and to lead different lives from each other,” the source then alleged.

“Basically, without meaning to, they’ve been living separate lives. They don’t really do much together any more; they have different interests and hobbies. They had grown apart. They acknowledged that and decided that life would be better if they were to split,” they then added.

Read more: All the secret signs Tess Daly and Vernon Kay had split before their shock announcement

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