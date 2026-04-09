I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Sinitta has several well-known exes, even though she once claimed she has “not dated famous men”.

The 62-year-old pop star and TV reality personality married businessman Andy Willner in 2002 and adopted two children, Magdalena, 19, and Zac, 18. However, the couple split in 2010.

That said, since carving out a career in the 1980s, Sinitta has been in relationships with several famous faces, some of whom may surprise you!

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Sinitta is appearing on I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Sinitta and Brad Pitt

While filming for I’m A Celebrity South Africa, Sinitta shocked her fellow campmates when she opened up about her relationship with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

When Scarlett Moffatt asked: “Did you kiss and that?” Sinitta replied: “Everything!”

She later told Pussycat Dolls entertainer Ashley Roberts that Brad was a “mighty fine” kisser.

However, this isn’t the first time the So Macho hitmaker has discussed her relationship with the Babylon star.

In the 1980s, Sinitta told The Sun that agents would ask if she wanted to “date” Brad before he became a household name. Initially, she turned him down, explaining: “Why would I date anybody I’ve not met?’ I didn’t know who he was.”

However, Sinitta quickly changed her mind when she saw a photo of him. At the time, Brad was appearing in the US drama Dallas, and Sinitta decided to call his agent back.

“We met and just clicked,” she admitted. “We were both quiet people, Christian, normal and healthy people underneath our crazy, public lifestyles.”

I thought @SinittaOFFICIAL was taking the piss.

Nope, she really did go out with Brad Pitt.

Here’s the photographic evidence.#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/PfMeCXVuUM — Andy Gibson (@AndyGibsonTV) April 7, 2026

Sinitta exes: Former Gladiators host John Fashanu

Sinitta also had a relationship with former footballer and Gladiators host John Fashanu in the 1980s, during the early days of both their careers.

It is unknown how long their romance lasted. However, he is not the only famous face she dated in the 80s…

John is one of Sinitta’s exes (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sinitta and David Essex

In 1985, when Sinitta was in her early 20s, she met fellow singer and actor David Essex while starring in the musical Mutiny.

The pair were together for 18 months after growing “close” at work. David was 16 years older than Sinitta.

Sinitta and David essex formed a relationship in 1985 (Credit: Shutterstock)

“It was amazing. That was my breakout part. I was sharing the stage with West End royalty. And yes, David and I grew close and started dating,” she told OK!

“When I was young, all I dreamed of was doing musical films like Grease and Fame. When I first met Simon, I was doing Little Shop Of Horrors, and he came to see me in it – he became fascinated with musical theatre.”

Sinitta and Simon Cowell

One of Sinitta’s most high-profile relationships was with Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell.

The pair first met in a London nightclub in the early 1980s when she was a teenager. They briefly dated in 1984 and maintained an on-and-off relationship for 20 years.

During an appearance on the Suddenly Single podcast, Sinitta said her marriage to Andy was a “revenge move” aimed at Simon Cowell. “The man that I married was actually a lovely person. It was a bit of a revenge move at the time, but it developed into something. But even during that relationship, it was obvious that there was unfinished business [with Simon],” she explained.

“I was trying to make that relationship it,” she continued, adding: “His narrative was just be patient, and you’ll have everything you want.”

“I assumed everything I wanted meant a normal family life with him. And then he met the love of his life and had a child. Silly me.”

Sinitta and Simon had an on-and-off relationship (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In 2013, Sinitta revealed she had an abortion with Simon’s child in the 80s.

At the time, she told The Sun: “It was a long time ago when we were both young. Simon was very concerned and by my side. It was upsetting and it was something very difficult that we dealt with together. It’s such a heartbreaking thing to go through. It was devastating for both of us.”

‘I don’t date famous men!’

In 2014, Sinitta sat down with the Irish Independent and addressed her well-known exes.

“I’ve always said that I don’t date famous men!” she said.

“Brad was an actor, but he wasn’t famous. John Fashanu was a footballer, but I don’t know that he was [globally] famous,” Sinitta continued.

However, she quickly performed a U-turn when she realised David Essex was famous at the time of their relationship.

“David Essex — he was famous, and I did have a poster of him on my bedroom wall and I was very happy to be dating him, even though he was a lot older than me at the time.”

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