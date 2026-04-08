Sinitta and Brad Pitt pictured together in resurfaced snaps as she talks about their romance on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans were left stunned last night after Sinitta made a jaw dropping claim about her past love life – insisting she once had a romance with Brad Pitt.

The 80s pop star, 62, left campmates open mouthed as she shared details of her alleged fling with the Hollywood actor, also 62, during a candid chat in camp.

And she did not hold back.

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Sinitta has wowed her I’m A Celebrity campmates with her tale about dating Brad Pitt (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Scarlett Moffatt, Sinitta said: “He was a jobbing actor. Gorgeous!”

Scarlett asked: “Did you kiss and that?”

Sinitta replied: “Everything!” She later told Ashley Roberts that Brad was a “mighty fine” kisser.

Did Sinitta really date Brad Pitt?

Sinitta has spoken about Brad Pitt many times over the years, and she has consistently maintained they were once an item.

She previously told The Sun that in the 1980s, agents would often approach her and ask if she wanted to “date” rising male stars on their books.

At first, she turned Brad down.

“Why would I date anybody I’ve not met?’ I didn’t know who he was,” she said.

However, that soon changed when she saw a photo of him. At the time, Brad was appearing in US drama Dallas, and Sinitta decided to call his agent back.

“We met and just clicked,” she explained to The Sun.

“We were both quiet people, Christian, normal and healthy people underneath our crazy, public lifestyles.”

In 1988, the pair were pictured together at the Smash Hits Poll Winners’ Party in London.

The image shows Sinitta leaning back into Brad as she holds a drink.

I thought @SinittaOFFICIAL was taking the piss.

Nope, she really did go out with Brad Pitt.

Here’s the photographic evidence.#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/PfMeCXVuUM — Andy Gibson (@AndyGibsonTV) April 7, 2026



Brad, meanwhile, sports a leather jacket and looks straight at the camera.

Despite the cosy snap, their relationship did not last. Soon after that party, they went their separate ways.

Sinitta later told OK! magazine that distance played a major role in their split.

“He was based in LA and had to be there for auditions and filming, whereas I was always off on tour.

“And I need my men to be around and be with me,” she said.

What has Brad said about Sinitta?

Interestingly, Brad has never publicly addressed the alleged romance.

There are no interviews or TV appearances where he has spoken about Sinitta.

She, however, has continued to bring up their connection over the years.

She even mentioned him during her previous stint on I’m A Celebrity in 2011.

“I saw him for two years. He was fun, he was young and very sweet. Some ardent fan gave me a slap when I came out of a supermarket over that relationship.

“It was before he made Thelma & Louise but even I saw that movie and thought ‘Oh my God, what have I done?'”

Our summary… it was a very one-sided romance!

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