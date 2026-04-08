I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans convinced Gemma Collins and David Haye are heading for a huge fallout

I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans are already convinced a major feud is brewing – and they have their eyes on Gemma Collins and David Haye.

Viewers have been watching closely and many think it is only a matter of time before the two strong personalities clash in camp.

Some have even predicted a full blown fallout, comparing it to the unforgettable Lady C rows from years gone by.

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I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans predict a feud between Gemma Collins and David Haye (Credit: ITV)

Lady C, whose real name is Lady Colin Campbell, famously clashed with Duncan Bannatyne and Tony Hadley during the 2015 series.

She then dramatically quit the show.

Now fans are wondering if history could repeat itself…

I’m A Celebrity fans predict Gemma Collins and David Haye feud

Gemma arrived in Kruger National Park alongside Craig Charles during Tuesday night’s episode (April 7, 2026), making a late entrance into the competition.

The former TOWIE star insisted she plans to be “herself” rather than her alter ego The G.C.

But her entrance still delivered plenty of drama.

Wearing a flowing green dress, Gemma faced her fear of helicopters. Back in 2014, she refused to get into one before quitting the show after just 72 hours.

This time she powered through the fear, although she could not hide her nerves as she screamed: “Don’t let me die!”

David, meanwhile, has already sparked debate among viewers.

His decision to send 69-year-old Beverley Callard to the basic camp on day one did not go down well.

Some fans even labelled his behaviour “misogynistic”. Others have also claimed they can already see tension building between David and Sir Mo Farah.

Now attention has turned to a possible clash with Gemma.

David has already ruffled feathers in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Taking to Reddit, one viewer wrote: “I have visions of Gemma Collins and David Haye having a big ruck at some point.

“I feel like they are both such big personalities that they will clash. And David is annoying.”

Another said: “I said this to my partner earlier on. I really think these two will butt heads.”

A third added: “When was the last time we had a real Lady C level tiff other than petty arguments?”

Gemma and Craig’s I’m A Celebrity cliffhanger

Gemma and Craig were thrown straight into the deep end during their first episode.

The pair faced a brutal eating trial to decide their places in camp.

Separated by a screen, they were presented with plates of animal innards and body parts.

Each had to guess how many items the other would agree to eat. Whoever chose the higher number then had to eat them all.

Gemma struggled badly, vomiting into a bucket and shouting that she was “going to be hospitalised”. Craig also came close to being sick.

Despite this, both carried on.

The episode ended on a tense cliffhanger as they challenged each other to drink 30 shots of pig’s blood.

Gemma is playing for Savannah Scrub, while Craig is competing for the main camp.

However, viewers were left frustrated when the show cut off at such a dramatic moment.

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt’s real reason for doing I’m A Celebrity South Africa will leave fans confused – and here’s why

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