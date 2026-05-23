‘She thought that chapter of royal scandal was finally fading’: ‘Furious’ Queen Camilla is ‘mortified’ over Fergie and Diddy ‘romance’

Queen Camilla is reportedly deeply upset over bombshell claims linking Sarah Ferguson to disgraced rapper Sean Combs, also known as Diddy.

The allegations, which have sent shockwaves through royal circles, emerged in a new royal book and are said to have left senior royals “appalled”.

Fergie is caught up in drama again (Credit: Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Queen Camilla reportedly ‘horrified’ by Fergie claims

The explosive allegations appear in Entitled by royal author Andrew Lownie.

According to the book, Ferguson allegedly had a “friends with benefits” relationship with Combs between 2004 and 2008.

One source quoted in extracts published by the Daily Mail claimed the pair met secretly in lavish hotels across the world.

“They’d meet in luxurious hotels,” the source alleged. “They once stayed at a seven-star hotel that was over £50,000 a night. They spared no expense.”

The claims have reportedly stunned the royal family, particularly given Combs’ criminal downfall.

Diddy is currently serving a four-year prison sentence in New Jersey after being convicted in 2025 on charges relating to transporting individuals for prostitution.

A source told Closer that Camilla is said to be “horrified” by the headlines.

“The sheer volume of stories surfacing about Sarah’s former connections to controversial figures has left senior royals appalled,” the insider claimed.

“People were absolutely aghast when Diddy’s name was thrown into the mix.”

Royal family reportedly embarrassed by headlines

According to the source, the fallout has been particularly embarrassing for King Charles III and Camilla.

“Diddy’s another big name linked to a high-profile sex scandal – and Sarah is, again, right there in the thick of it,” the insider alleged.

“Whether or not the affair claims are true almost became secondary once those headlines were out.”

The book also makes several additional claims about Ferguson’s alleged connection to Combs.

One allegation suggests Diddy’s 2006 fragrance Unforgivable was supposedly inspired by Ferguson and her personal preferences.

Another claim alleges Ferguson introduced daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to Combs “many times” while they were younger.

Diddy is currently in prison (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Sarah Ferguson camp denies allegations

A source close to Ferguson has strongly denied the allegations.

Speaking to The Telegraph, they described the claims as “absolute fabricated nonsense” and “blatantly untrue”.

“This is absolute fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue, and yet another false allegation from him,” the source said of Lownie.

However, Lownie has reportedly defended the claims and insisted he stands by the reporting.

“I stand by it, it’s fully sourced with former employees of P Diddy and Sarah Ferguson,” he told The Sunday Times.

Representatives for Sarah Ferguson and Buckingham Palace have reportedly been contacted for comment.

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