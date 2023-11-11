Diddy joined Graham Norton last night and we’re all still recovering: sunglasses and ANOTHER rebrand

Viewers of The Graham Norton Show have been left baffled at the ‘strange’ behaviour of guest P. Diddy – who goes by Diddy these days – on the show last night. The US rapper appeared on the long-running chat show alongside actor George McKay, comedians Chris and Rosie Ramsay, and Shetland star Ashley Jensen.

Participating in last night’s show (which aired Friday, November 10), Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs entered the stage – still wearing sunglasses – and immediately asked for his glass of wine.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appeared on last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

‘I have become love,’ Diddy tells bemused audience

As the show got underway, Diddy spoke to Graham about his latest persona, explaining how he had ‘become love.’ To clarify, he should still be referred to as ‘Diddy,’ but he is also the personification of Love.

“I have become love,” Diddy exclaimed, later encouraging the audience to join him in a toast. “I love you guys, here’s to love.”

Later, Graham quizzed the star on his Halloween costume – for which he dressed up as Batman, including a realistic-looking Batmobile from the Dark Knight series. He then went on to ignore Rosie’s follow-up questions, during a strange rant in which he talked about himself becoming Batman.

“We’re having a glass of wine and you guys don’t even rock with Halloween. And you’re just being nice to me,” Diddy enthused.

Other odd behaviour included him confusing Ireland for Scotland, not recognising George McKay from his hit film 1917 – and promising Ashley – who was there to talk about crime drama Shetland – that he would try haggis.

Diddy’s behaviour left some viewers feeling baffled (Credit: BBC)

‘Yo, what’s up with Diddy?’ wonder Graham Norton viewers

Diddy’s somewhat bizarre behaviour had UK audiences bemused, taking to social media to discuss his antics. Many wondered what planet Diddy was visiting from, sharing their thoughts on Twitter (now X).

“Diddy is a strange bloke, isn’t he,” commented one viewer.

“Yo, what’s up with Diddy?” asked another.

“Slim pickings on The Graham Norton Show. Diddy acting like the prat. The rest happy to have a booking,” a third said, glumly.

“Sorry, but ‘Diddy’ made me cringe on the show. Had to turn it off,” wrote a fourth.

Where do you stand on Diddy’s ‘cringe’ Graham Norton appearance? Did you feel the love?

Read: Miriam Margolyes reveals she’s finally moving in with her partner of 54 years: ‘We haven’t got much time left’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!