TV favourite Miriam Margolyes has made a candid revelation about her partner during the filming of The Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

The outspoken actress, 82, opened up about her personal life while filming the show, which airs on Friday, November 03 2023. Fans of Miriam will know that she has a rather unorthodox relationship with her partner Heather Sutherland.

Miriam and Heather have been dating for a truly impressive 54 years. However, they have NEVER lived together. But, the Call the Midwife star explains that’s all about to change!

Here’s everything she said during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Sarah Snook, Miriam Margolyes, Greta Lee, and Boy George on The Graham Norton Show (Credit: PA Media/Isabel Infantes)

Miriam Margolyes appears on The Graham Norton Show

The Graham Norton Show continues its Friday night run with guests including Miriam Margolyes, whose book Oh Miriam! tells stories from her extraordinary life.

Also among the latest batch of guests on Graham’s sofa are pop legend Boy George talking about his autobiography Karma, and Succession star Sarah Snook, who is returning to the West End with her one-woman play The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Plus, Greta Lee talks about her part in romantic drama Past Lives, and CMAT performs her new single Stay for Something.

It’s far from the first time Miriam has appeared on the BBC One chat show. Knowing she’s TV gold, Graham often asks her back on the show…

Her saucy revelations in 2021 almost made Stanley Tucci leave the show, and her X-rated clip with the late Friends actor Matthew Perry recently went viral again after his death.

Miriam Margolyes makes huge announcement about life with partner

During her appearance on TGNS, Miriam is as candid as ever, and makes a heartwarming revelation about her relationship with partner Heather Sutherland.

She says: “We are together, but we live apart. She is in Amsterdam, and I am in London, but now we want to live together. I really do want to live with her because we are old, and we haven’t got much time left. It is silly to live apart.”

Miriam previously credited their long-lasting partnership to the fact that they live apart.

This comes after the pair have enjoyed a relationship spanning more than five decades. Historian Heather, 80, prefers to keep out of the spotlight.

They met in 1967 and have been together ever since, making it ‘official’ with a civil partnership. Taking part in Australia’s The Project last month, Miriam revealed she was no longer sexually active.

She said: “I’ve finished with sex, but I don’t want everybody to be finished with it, because otherwise the world would stop.”

Miriam Margolyes on a bench at Bruny Island filming Australia Unmasked (Credit: Southern Pictures/Ela Furdas)

Why doesn’t Miriam Margolyes live with partner Heather?

Miriam has always been very open about her reasons for living apart from Heather. Talking on podcast Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, she revealed: “I’m in love with my partner and have been for 54 years.

“We don’t live together because we’re both professional women. She is a historian and an academic, and I’m an actress and a documentarian now. Her work is in Indonesian and Dutch, and so she lives in Amsterdam. But we try to be together as much as possible.”

She went on to divulge that she and Australian-born Sutherland only live together properly when they are staying in Italy, where they own a house.

While Miriam Margolyes is happy to visit her other half in Holland, she revealed Sutherland isn’t a fan of London where she resides most of the time. It’s unclear where Miriam and Heather will settle down together in the future.

Read more: Miriam Margolyes reveals she’s undergone heart surgery: ‘I’ll probably be in a wheelchair soon’

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday, November 03 2023, at 10.40pm. Also available on BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of Miriam Margolyes and her relationship with partner Heather Sutherland? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.