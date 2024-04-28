Coronation Street confirms Nathan Curtis is returning to Weatherfield

Coronation Street has confirmed that Bethany Platt’s abuser Nathan Curtis is to make a shock return to the soap.

It’s all connected to the disappearance of Lauren Bolton – but does he have anything to do with it? And how will Bethany cope when she sees him again?

He’s back and that can only mean trouble (Credit: ITV)

Nathan Curtis returns to Coronation Street

Sick Nathan got Bethany to fall in love with him in Coronation Street back in 2017. He plied her with booze and drugs and then forced her to have sex with his friends.

She escaped as he was trying to take her abroad to sell her to sex-trafficking ring.

Bethany will spot him in the crowd at a reconstruction of Lauren’s last known movements. It sends her mind spinning as she was convinced he was still in jail.

When she discovers he was released some time ago and is working nearby, she is convinced he knows what happened to Lauren. Determined to bring him to justice, Bethany is forced to relive her horrific past once again.

But is she right? Does Nathan know where Lauren is?

For his part, he’s determined to prove he’s a changed man. However does a leopard really change his spots?

This will not end well (Credit: ITV)

Chris Harper on his comeback

Speaking about his return to the show, Chris Harper, who plays Nathan, said: “I was emotional when I was told about Nathan’s potential return. During the 18 months he was in it before, hundreds of people shared with me how the storyline reflected something they, or someone they loved, had lived through. It remains important to keep them in mind as we continue Bethany’s story.”

He also went on to thank the charities who have helped the soap with the storylines.

“Once again, I am grateful for the ongoing support of Barnardo’s, NSPCC, S.H.E.UK, and all the people who trusted me last time. We have another chance to raise an issue that affects so many lives, so often shrouded in shame.”

On the character of Nathan, Chris admitted: “I do love playing Nathan though. He is funny, deceitful, slippery, manipulative and ruthless. Now he is also under a lot of pressure too. This new storyline is absolutely full of twists.

“It really is good to be back on the hallowed cobbles. So much has happened since we saw Nathan sent to prison, but Coronation Street is a constant. I feel like the cast, crew and the whole team are old friends.”

