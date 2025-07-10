Coronation Street fans brand Gary Windass attack reveal as ‘far-fetched’ and ‘predictable’ as the truth finally comes out

The truth finally came out about who attacked Gary Windass in Coronation Street tonight (Thursday, July 10) but fans aren’t happy.

A flashback saw Lou Michaelis hit Gary over the head with a weapon, before pretending to be his wife in a bid to cover her tracks.

This reveal came weeks after Gary was initially attacked and left in a coma at the hospital.

Gary was hit over the head by Lou (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass’ attacker revealed in Coronation Street

This evening on the cobbles, Maria headed to the police station to report Gary Windass as a missing person. Despite Kit telling her that an unidentified coma patient wasn’t Gary, Maria worried when realising Gary hadn’t made any transactions since the night of Aadi’s party.

At the hospital, Gary lay in a coma as his ‘next of kin’ sat by his bedside. However, Lou had changed her name to ‘Gemma’ and claimed she was the wife of ‘Chesney.’

A flashback then saw Lou beg Gary for money. When he refused to give her any and turned his back, she grabbed a weapon and hit him over the head.

Summer Spellman and Nina Lucas, high on LSD, then walked past Gary and quickly ran off. Lou then remerged and called for help, making out that she was ‘Chesney’s wife.’

Fans weren’t shocked by the reveal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans let down by ‘predictable’ Gary attack twist

With fans predicting that Lou was Gary’s attacker for weeks now, they’re disappointed that this turned out to be true. They’ve now slammed it as an obvious reveal, and also ‘far-fetched’ considering that ‘hardman’ Gary was attacked so easily.

One Coronation Street viewer on Reddit wrote: “Seriously, why did the writers go to all the lengths of pretending Gary was attacked by a ‘mystery assailant’ and treating the reveal like some incredible, jaw-dropping twist?

“Anyone with half a brain knows it was Lou.”

Another complained: “Just watched today’s Corrie. What complete and utter nonsense with what happened to Gary. They’ve clearly run out of ideas.”

Another person blasted: “Sadly a fair bit of modern twist writing isn’t derived from the idea of giving audience clues to build a mystery that leads to a satisfying yet surprising pay off. It is literally as simply written as ‘who is blank’ in the mystery box format. And what hints we get are often so direct, it basically has to be your first bit of show/film to not get it.

“Lou has a new phone her son doesn’t recognize? Whose phone could that be while ‘Gary’ replies to Maria while we know he’s in hospital? Sure is a mystery. There’s not even the attempt to throw people off with misdirects.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

