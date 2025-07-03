Coronation Street fans certain Lou Michaelis attacked Gary Windass after spotting huge phone call ‘clue’

Coronation Street fans have ‘worked out’ who attacked Gary Windass recently after spotting Lou Michaelis on the phone.

Gary is currently lying in a coma at Weatherfield General after being mysteriously attacked by someone.

With Gary’s ‘next of kin’ being contacted, fans think Lou Michaelis is behind the whole ordeal.

Gary’s attack in Coronation Street

Recently in Corrie, Maria Connor and Liam started to be concerned that Gary hadn’t returned home.

Viewers then found out that Gary was lying in a coma as an unidentified patient after being badly attacked on the night of Aadi’s party. Nina had witnessed the attack but couldn’t remember who the victim was having been high on LSD.

Last night (Wednesday, July 2), Gary’s condition worsened as the nurse contacted his ‘next of kin.’

On Liam’s birthday, when Gary didn’t show up for the occasion, Maria phoned Anna. Anna informed her that Gary had stayed with her for a few nights and had left to return home. But, he never did return.

Meanwhile, Lou Michaelis took a phone call from someone and acted rather suspicious… But, could she be the ‘next of kin’ the hospital contacted?

Lou was acting suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Lou attacked Gary

With Lou taking a suspicious phone call and having previously blackmailed Gary after trying to kiss him, fans now think that she’s the person responsible for him ending up in hospital.

It appeared as though Lou had Gary’s phone in a bid to cover up what happened to him.

One Coronation Street fan on X wrote: “So Lou is pretending to be Gary’s next of kin??”

Another shared: “Lou has Gary’s phone and pretending to be his next of kin. She’s hiding his attack or part of it.”

And a third commented: “Lou using Gary’s phone again!!! She definitely got something to do with Gary!!!”

But, who put Gary in that coma? And, could Lou be involved?

