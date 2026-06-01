Giovanni Pernice has announced a new UK and Ireland tour with Strictly’s production company, Strictly Theatre Co.

The Italian dancer was a professional on the hit BBC show between 2015 and 2023. In 2024, he announced his departure from Strictly following accusations and complaints of verbal bullying and harassment against celeb partner Amanda Abbington.

However, two years on from the drama and leaving the show, Giovanni has teamed up with the show once again.

Giovanni has announced a new tour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Giovanni Pernice announces new tour

In an Instagram post shared today (June 1), Giovanni revealed he will be hitting the road for a brand-new tour across the UK and Ireland next year.

He is currently going across the UK hosting dance classes, which are set to continue until the end of June.

However, in the new year, Gio will be performing in a new show with Strictly Theatre Co.

“You all knew I wouldn’t stay away long …. I couldn’t ! So here we are – a BRAND NEW tour with @strictlytheatreco,” he wrote in his caption.

“Unstoppable: UK & IRL 2027. Dates and locations at www.giovannipernice.com (also linked in my bio) – On sale from Friday 5th June.”

Giovanni continued: “I’m so excited to be back and perform for you all again … it’s been tooo long.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

‘This makes me so happy!’

Following the news, fans are elated and cannot wait to see Gio back on stage again.

“What a way to start the week,” one user wrote.

Yes Gio… Mr Unstoppable!! You have been so missed,” another person shared.

“This is amazing, so happy you’re back. So happy you’re coming back to Belfast. Really can’t wait to book tickets, so proud of you,” a third remarked.

“This makes me sooooo happy! Can’t wait for Aberdeen,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Such fantastic news, cannot wait to book tickets.”

Read more: Inside Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s fractured friendship – and all the signs they’re still feuding

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