Star of Strictly and Paralympics host Rose Ayling-Ellis is reportedly feuding with former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice amid the ongoing investigation about his behaviour.

Rose and Giovanni won the hearts of the nation after winning the glitterball trophy in 2021. She became the first deaf contestant to win the hit BBC show.

Following their time on the show, the pair proved to have a close bond and regularly met up with one another and supported each other on social media. However, since several contestants have complained about Giovanni’s behaviour behind the scenes on the show, Rose appears to be avoiding Giovanni.

Rose became the first deaf contestant to win the glitter ball trophy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis hasn’t spoken out in support of Giovanni Pernice

After Amanda Abbington and other contestants came forward and raised concerns about the Italian dancer’s alleged behaviour, the likes of Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke came to his defense.

However, Rose has been very silent on the subject and hasn’t publicly said a thing.

Gio stays silent, too

It seems Giovanni has also been silent when it comes to Rose. In May, the former EastEnders actor announced she had secured herself a new role for the BBC.

“I’m so excited to be joining William Mager’s Reunion and to be working alongside such a talented cast, whose work I have long admired. It is a very special project and an important moment for the deaf community’s representation on TV,” Rose told her Instagram followers.

In the comments section, one user wrote: “Well done Rose, Giovanni be proud of you for sure.”

That said, while Rose and Giovanni both still follow each other, Giovanni did not show any support by liking or commenting on the post.

In fact, it’s been many months since they interacted with one another on social media.

Final show of support

Back in May, Giovanni reached out with his last public show of support for Rose.

She uploaded a heartfelt post about news headlines over a “cure” for deafness. Clearly upset, Gio reached out to Rose, hitting the like button on the post.

The post was shared on May 9, and on May 17, the BBC announced it would be launching an investigation into the allegations. Giovanni broke his silence in a statement later that week. Rose hasn’t liked it.

Giovanni and Rose haven’t interacted with each other for months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Rose is finding the whole situation really tough’

While Rose’s experience with Giovanni didn’t appear to be negative, an inside source alleged to The Sun that she is finding the allegations hard to deal with.

“Rose is finding the whole situation really tough. She had a really great experience with Gio so is really shocked by it all,” they claimed.

They added: “She of course believes what others are saying but she is just trying to not get involved. She won’t be speaking about it publicly.”

ED! contacted reps at the time.

Rose hosts the Paralympics on Channel 4 this weekend alongside Clare Balding.

