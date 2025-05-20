Complaints pour in for Code of Silence as ITV viewers perform U-turn on series

ITV viewers have performed a surprising U-turn following the latest episode of Rose Ayling-Ellis‘ Code Of Silence.

The show premiered on Sunday night (May 18) and immediately viewers were hooked. During the ad breaks on the first episode, ITV turned off the sound – giving the viewers a look into what watching TV is like for deaf people.

But while the first episode got immense praise, ITV viewers seemed to have the same complaint when Code of Silence returned for the second episode.

Code of Silence has divided fans (Credit: ITV)

Complaints over ITV series Code of Silence

The six-part story follows Alison Woods (Rose Ayling-Ellis), a deaf woman who works in a police canteen. But her life is thrown upside down when her lip-reading skills catch the attention of detectives who need help in a case.

Alison finds herself taking part in a covert operation where she has to monitor a dangerous gang plotting a high-stakes heist. But she gets caught up in the criminal world and secretly gets more involved in the case.

During the second episode Alison continued to grow closer to Liam Barlow, one of the main suspects in the gang case. One of the detectives also found out about Alison’s connection to the investigation and threatened to have her arrested.

But the plot twists in the show haven’t impressed everyone. And many feel the show has taken a “far-fetched” route rather than staying realistic.

Taking to X, viewers made their complaints known.

The plot has become ‘far-fetched’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers complain over plot direction

One wrote: “Code of Silence is becoming so far-fetched and stupid. But I am hooked.”

“Started off fine but I can see it veering off into the land of make believe. Not needed,” another penned.

A third commented: “Code of Silence is just confusing me now.”

Another simply wrote: “So far-fetched now”

An annoyed fan also noticed a plot hole in the second episode. They said: “There is a plot hole in episode two. Alison is lip reading her mother through the mirror. Wouldn’t the words come out backwards then?”

However some fans defended the extreme storylines as common for TV.

One said: “It may be far-fetched but isn’t every show a bit ridiculous nowadays? Stop complaining.”

“This may be one of the most gripping shows on ITV. And the awareness is amazing. Well done,” another added.

Code of Silence continues next Sunday on ITV, but the whole series is already available on ITVX.

