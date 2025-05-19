ITV viewers ‘shocked’ over ‘landmark moment’ during Rose Ayling-Ellis drama Code of Silence

ITV viewers were left shocked over the “landmark moment” that took place during Rose Ayling-Ellis drama Code of Silence.

Last night (May 18) ITV premiered its brand-new drama Code Of Silence featuring former Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis. In the new show, Rose plays a deaf canteen worker in a police station who is called in as an emergency lip reader for an investigation.

But one episode in and viewers were left shocked when ITV made a huge decision during the ad breaks – to remove the sound completely.

Code of Silence featured silent ads (Credit: ITV)

ITV series Code of Silence makes changes to ad breaks

Rose Ayling-Ellis has been a huge advocate for those who are deaf. She recently premiered her own documentary where she attempted to teach residents at a retirement village British Sign Language in six weeks. And she has also revealed the upsetting way her parents discovered she was deaf.

Now, ITV has also began to raise awareness through her new TV show. During the ad break last night, ITV removed all of the sound. This was so the audience could get a small glimpse into what deaf people experience while watching TV.

Just before the show aired, ITV announced that this would be happening. A post on X revealed: “Tonight’s episode of Code of Silence will feature a silent ad break where all adverts will be signed and/or subtitled. They will run with no sound.”

While viewers all seemed to love the first episode, immediately getting hooked on the storyline, the silent ad breaks appear to be what stood out the most.

Fans praised ITV for raising awareness (Credit: ITV)

Viewers praise Rose Ayling-Ellis and ITV

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “That was a landmark moment in British TV. The first time that a mainstream channel has shown adverts in complete silence with BSL and subtitles. I hope this helps raise much needed awareness within the deaf community through this drama and the silent ads.”

That was a landmark moment in British TV.

Another added: “The great thing about Code of Silence was that whilst we are watching it, we aren’t faffing about on our phones because you needed some concentration to read what was going on. More of this on TV please.”

“Rose Ayling-Ellis highlights something we can’t ignore – the TV industry needs more disabled talent, both on and off the screen. Representation matters. And it’s time for real change” a third viewer expressed.

Another penned: “ITV airing silent ads during the ad break of Code of Silence is a really nice touch.”

“ITV just shocked me. They had a silent advert break between Code of Silence and had subtitles and signing on every advert to highlight what watching TV is like for deaf people. Well done ITV.”

Code of Silence continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

