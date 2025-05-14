The One Show fans share concerns as Code of Silence star Rose Ayling-Ellis appears

Viewers of The One Show took to social media on Tuesday (May 13) evening to express concerns when Code of Silence star Rose Ayling-Ellis was on.

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose was interviewed alongside co-star Charlotte Ritchie about her role in the upcoming ITV crime drama. Rose plays a deaf canteen worker in a police station who is called in as an emergency lip reader for an investigation.

However, while a British Sign Language interpreter was on hand for the TV appearance, some fans watching at home seemed dissatisfied with the provision for viewers with hearing problems.

Rose Ayling-Ellis on The One Show

That’s because it wasn’t always possible to see what the interpreter was signing as guests were speaking.

The interpreter was sat next to co-hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp, across from Rose and the other guests.

This meant Rose had direct sight of the signer at all times. However, if the TV feed showed a close up of anyone else, or any other camera shot in which the interpreter wasn’t on screen, it wasn’t possible for viewers to follow along with the signing.

Why did they not do an over shot so all deaf people could participate?

As one person who was put out put it on Facebook: “They have a person signing on the interviews. Why did they not do an over shot so all deaf people could participate?”

How viewers reacted

Another user felt the same way – and also shared their concerns on social media.

“Exactly my thought, hence coming on their Facebook. BBC we’ve had our say!” they urged TV bosses.

Furthermore, the apparent ‘error’ was not corrected, with a weary onlooker making use of a ‘see no evil’ monkey emoji as they sighed: “It’s happening again.”

Additionally, the signing provision came in for another remark on X. One person posted: “I’m convinced that signer is saying different things to those being said!! #TheOneShow.”

And later on Wednesday evening, a Eurovision viewer also claimed they were having an issue with accessibility.

They claimed in an X post: “Hey @bbc #Eurovision2025 1) my new telly doesn’t have a ‘red button’ feature. I have to go the 601 for the ‘BBC RB 1’ channel. 2) if I’m on RB1 and watching the signer there aren’t subtitles available either. #Accessibility #disabled #deaf #redbutton #bbctv.”

When is Code of Silence on?

Code of Silence begins airing on ITV later this week, on Sunday May 18.

There are six episodes in the series, which also stars Andrew Buchan and Joe Absolom in the cast.

Rose is also credited as an executive producer for the series, which is written by Catherine Moulton.

The One Show airs on BBC One on weeknights from 7pm.

