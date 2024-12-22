The real reason Rose Ayling-Ellis didn’t appear in the Strictly Come Dancing 20th-anniversary special has been ‘revealed’.

Actress Rose won the BBC One show in 2021, alongside Giovanni Pernice. Rose made history on the show as the first ever deaf contestant.

And this weekend, the BBC celebrated the 20th anniversary of Strictly in a special episode, Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years.

And while plenty of former contestants and winners made an appearance, Rose was nowhere to be seen…

Rose Ayling-Ellis didn’t appear on Strictly special

On Saturday night (December 22) BBC aired Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years – in which stars, including the hosts, pro dancers, judges and the celeb contestants – spoke about their time on the glitzy BBC One show.

However, Rose – who won the show with Giovanni Pernice – was absent from the episode.

Giovanni left Strictly earlier this year after he was embroiled in a bullying scandal. He was later cleared of ten of her 16 allegations.

But now, the ‘real reason’ for Rose not appearing on the Strictly 20th-anniversary special has been ‘revealed’.

Reason Rose ‘snubbed’ Strictly special ‘revealed’

According to sources, although Rose loved her time on the show, her decision not to appear in the anniversary special is reportedly down to her not wanting to discuss her time with Giovanni.

“Rose loved her time on the show, but didn’t want to discuss her time with Giovanni,” a source told The Sun.

They added: “She’s chosen not to speak about him and Amanda publicly.”

ED has contacted the BBC and Rose’s representative for comment.

Strictly fans react to Rose missing from special

Fans watching Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years soon picked up on Rose’s absence.

Rushing over to X, one person said: “Very strange that Rose wasn’t interviewed, she seems to have erased #Strictly from her story?! Glad Giovanni has been featured so heavily despite no interview.”

A second penned: “Shame that Rose obviously wasn’t available to be there.” Someone else wrote: “Shame Rose isn’t in this, I know it’s hard because of Giovanni but she had such a pivotal impact on the series.”

