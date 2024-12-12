Strictly star Giovanni Pernice’s UK TV return ‘confirmed’ after ‘a lot of chaos behind the scenes’

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is all set to make his UK television comeback in the New Year with Celebrity Hunted, reports claim.

The 34-year-old dancer was embroiled in a bullying scandal which led to his exit from the BBC show. However, he is currently competing in the Italian version of Strictly with new girlfriend Bianca Guaccero.

As the BBC concluded its investigation last month, dropping 11 out of 17 allegations against Giovanni, he’s returning to grace our television screens once again.

Giovanni reportedly set to return to UK television (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice on Celebrity Hunted

The Strictly star hasn’t made his return official yet. However, the Express claims to know when he’s back.

According to the report, Giovanni will appear in the forthcoming season of Celebrity Hunted on Channel 4. It’s expected to start airing on Sunday, January 5.

The new season was filmed in 2022 and shelved after Giovanni was hit with serious allegations by his former dance partner Amanda Abbington.

When the Strictly scandal blew up, Channel 4 bosses reportedly considered cutting the dancer’s scenes from the reality show entirely. But they had a “change of heart” when he was clear of most allegations.

Commenting on his telly return, a source claimed: “A release date has finally been chosen for the show after a lot of chaos behind-the-scenes. The contestants are thrilled too because they’ve been waiting for news for almost two years.”

Gio has headed to Italy for the current season of its version of Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrity Hunted on Channel 4

The new season of Celebrity Hunted will see Giovanni team up with his former dance partner Richie Anderson. It was filmed in 2022.

The former dance partners joined the adventure reality show after competing in the Strictly in 2021. However, Richie has remained tight-lipped about the new show or Giovanni since the Strictly scandal.

Giovanni and Richie are said to be a part of an interesting celebrity line-up. Joining them are Denise Welch of Loose Women and her husband Lincoln Townley, along with EastEnders star Danielle Harold and Corrie actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson.

