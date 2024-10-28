BBC releases statement on rumours of Giovanni Pernice Strictly ‘run-in’

Strictly bosses have spoken out after claims they reportedly had to take swift action after an unexpected rehearsal room run-in involving professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The Italian star left the BBC hit show earlier this year following allegations of inappropriate behaviour. However, he was recently rehearsing for his upcoming tour near the Strictly contestants.

This led to quick measures to avert any awkward encounters, reports claim.

Giovanni Pernice had an awkward run-in with two Strictly contestants, according to reports (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Pete Wicks and his dance partner Jowita Przystal apparently relocated from their rehearsal venue in Oval, South London when it was revealed that Giovanni – Jowita’s ex-flame and former Strictly pro – was practicing next door.

According to a source, the show’s officials decided that keeping the distance between Giovanni and the dancing duo was the best course of action due to Jowita’s prior romantic involvement with the dancer.

Pete himself was also recently caught kissing Love Island star Maura Higgins – who herself dated Giovanni for a few months in 2021.

No one enjoys that awkward moment of running into an ex.

“Pete bumped into Giovanni outside the rehearsal room and mentioned the encounter to Jowita when he stood back in. The situation was uncomfortable for Pete, more so for Jowita who had a history with Giovanni,” the source told The Sun.

“No one enjoys that awkward moment of running into an ex. The production team acted upon learning that Giovanni was in the studio, and the decision was made to transition Pete and Jowita to another studio.”

Despite the sudden move, the pair’s schedule reportedly suffered minimal disruption.

However, the BBC also spoke out in an attempt to quell any rumours.

“Pete and Jowita moved training rooms as they were filming a Halloween VT in a separate location in the morning,” a BBC spokeswoman said.

“Changing rehearsal rooms during the week, due to personal and show commitments, is not an unusual practice.”

Pete and Jowita have reportedly become very close (Credit: ITV)

Pete and Jowita on Strictly

Jowita and Pete share a close bond on Strictly. Their chemistry on the dance floor even resulted in fans speculating whether they were in a relationship.

However, last week, Jowita shut down rumours of a romance with Pete.

She told OK! Magazine: “We’re very good friends, and I love him so much as a brother, and I think we’re going to stay friends for life, to be honest.”

