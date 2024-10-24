Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice have sent tongues wagging over the past few months.

Despite the recent investigation into the pair’s partnership coming to an end, the drama surrounding the duo hasn’t subsided.

Giovanni was grilled in an interview on Lorraine with Christine Lampard this week, where the former Loose Women star asked Giovanni whether he wanted to say sorry to Amanda.

Amanda and Giovanni were paired together on the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Strictly Come Dancing / BBC)

Amanda Abbington ‘responds’ to Giovanni Pernice’s Lorraine interview

The former Strictly dancing pro replied, but his response has allegedly left Amanda less than impressed.

“I think we would have a nice cup of tea. We’ll have a chat and talk about what happened in that room,” Giovanni told Christine.

Now, a friend of Amanda has allegedly told The Sun: “If Giovanni is putting the kettle on and waiting to speak to Amanda, it will be ice cold.

“The only meeting she will attend is one with the BBC to raise concerns about the handling of the investigation.”

Christine Lampard’s interview with Giovanni Pernice

Christine told Giovanni: “Amanda sat in this studio and described to us how it felt like bullying, to be in the rehearsal room with you.”

“It’s in the public domain the fact I’m a strict teacher. If you want to achieve greatness, I think this is the right way,” Giovanni replied.

He added: “It’s very difficult, because at that time everything was perfect. Me and Amanda Abbington never had an argument.”

An investigation probed into Giovanni’s alleged treatment of Amanda on the show (Credit: Strictly Come Dancing / BBC)

A spokesperson for Amanda said: “Mr Pernice’s claim that ‘everything in the rehearsal room worked perfectly’ is false and delusional, and underlines the toxic culture Ms Abbington endured on the show.”

Giovanni has also claimed on Lorraine that he also filmed their dancing sessions as he didn’t feel comfortable.

Amanda’s pal concluded: “If, as he claims, nothing was wrong in the sessions, why did he feel the need to record everything covertly?”

Amanda claimed she was left suffering from PTSD due her stint on the show.

In September, the results from a BBC investigation into her allegations saw Giovanni cleared of the most serious claims. These claims included ‘physical aggression’.

However, six allegations relating to verbal bullying and harassment were upheld.

