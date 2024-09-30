In latest Giovanni Pernice news, he has been cleared of ‘physical aggression’ while complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld in the ‘bullying’ probe.

It was confirmed in June the Italian dancer would not be part Strictly Come Dancing 2024 pros line-up.

That came after reports concerning his rehearsal methods and conducts, and months of headlines focusing on his 2023 series partnership with Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington.

Amanda Abbington, who was partnered with Giovanni Pernice, abruptly left the 2023 series of Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice news

Amanda, 50, withdrew from the 2023 series of Strictly last October on medical grounds. At the time, reports suggested she and Giovanni may have been ‘feuding’ away from the cameras.

It has since been alleged in recent months that Amanda developed PTSD and needed therapy due to her time on the show.

The BBC investigation was said to have followed reports of allegations made against the 34-year-old Giovanni.

Giovanni denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour” earlier this year. And now, the BBC has revealed the findings following a probe into the allegations.

Strictly report findings

In a statement released on Monday (September 30), the BBC said it takes allegations of bullying and harassment “very seriously” and said the review into the complaints had taken time “due to its complex nature” and in order to ensure “a rigorous and robust process”.

It added: “We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made.

“We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.”

Giovanni Pernice rehearses with Amanda Abbington (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice news

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer for the BBC, told BBC News that it was “terrible” that Amanda had been subjected to online abuse, and personally apologised to the actress twice.

In its statement, the BBC said that the production team did take steps to address the issues at the time.

But the broadcaster acknowledged that “ultimately, these were not enough”.

Meanwhile, actress Amanda has issued a lengthy statement on the findings.

She said: “As the BBC has indicated today in its statement, my decision to come forward and complain about Giovanni Pernice’s conduct towards me was not an easy thing to do.

“In the days, weeks and months since I contacted the BBC, I’ve been accused of being a liar, a troublemaker and of being ‘mad and unstable’.

“I’ve also received rape and murder threats and a bomb threat was sent to my place of work.”

Amanda Abbington shrugs (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Amanda Abbington statement in full

She continued: “My family and children have also been subjected to threats and intimidation.

“Despite this vile abuse, I’ve never regretted coming forward, and today’s apology from the BBC is a vindication of my complaint.

“It’s not just a vindication for me, it’s a vindication for the other people who have contacted me since I made my complaint to express concerns about their own experiences on Strictly Come Dancing.

Amanda issued a statement today after the findings were revealed (Credit: BBC)

“I hope those who have felt unable to speak out now will be more confident that they will be listened to and believed.”

She added: “This apology means a great deal to me. So too does the fact that the BBC have acknowledged the steps that were put in place to support and protect me and past contestants were ‘not enough’.

“What matters most now is that lessons have been learned and that the BBC makes the changes they’ve promised, to ensure others don’t experience the same ordeal that I and others like me did.”

A spokesperson for Giovanni said he feels “pleased” that the review “has not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour” by him.

Amanda Abbington danced with Giovanni Pernice last year (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

In July, Amanda claimed to Channel 4 News Giovanni was trying to block the release of up to 50 hours of “toxic” footage from rehearsals.

Amanda also indicated some of the alleged bullying was of a “sexual nature”. However, Giovanni denied these allegations.

