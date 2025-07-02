What happens next as P Diddy verdict delivered and rapper faces 20-year prison sentence?

P Diddy is facing a 20-year prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The star has been on trial for his treatment of ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and ‘Jane’. She was left so traumatised by her experience that she used a pseudonym throughout.

Diddy is facing a long time behind bars (Credit: Splash News)

P Diddy prison sentence and convictions explained

This afternoon (July 2), a jury convicted Diddy of the two least serious charges that he faced. He was cleared of the most serious.

Diddy, 55, was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy – the top charge that would’ve seen him face life in prison. He was also found not guilty on the charge of the sex trafficking of Cassie and ‘Jane’.

However, the fallen music mogul was found guilty of two counts of flying people around the country to engage in sexual encounters. These included his girlfriends and paid male sex workers at what have been described as “freak-offs”.

Each conviction carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

So what happens next?

Prosecutor Maurene Comey told the court that the state will ask for a 20-year sentence for Diddy over his transportation for prostitution conviction. It is the top possible sentence for the crime.

The defence has asked the judge to release Diddy today on a $1 million bond, or bail. Lawyer Marc Agnifilo asked that he be allowed to return to his Miami home as he awaits sentencing.

Prosecutors argued that he should not be released as he remains a flight risk. However, his lawyers insist he is not at risk of fleeing. They claim his private plane is chartered and being used by others in Hawaii.

The judge informed the court that he will decide on the release after giving time for the prosecution and defence to submit their arguments. The letters are due at 6pm today, UK time.

It’s now thought that Diddy will start a new fight to reduce his sentence.

At present, it remains unclear when he will be sentenced. The judge will decide the sentence and whether the two will run concurrently. This means that they may both be served at the same time, meaning he will only spend a maximum of 10 years inside.

How Diddy reacted to the verdict

The disgraced rapper smiled as he thanked the jurors for their verdict.

He then kept smiling as he shook his lawyers’ hands and looked at his family in the gallery.

Cassie has broken her silence in a statement following the verdict (Credit: Splash News)

Cassie reacts

In a statement, Cassie’s lawyers said: “Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.

“By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.”

They then concluded: “She displayed unquestionable strength. And she brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue. And we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

