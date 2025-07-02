Every single blow traded by Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham as she ‘hits back’ at claims she’s ‘controlling’ her husband

It’s fair to say the Beckham family feud rumours have been ongoing for months now – reportedly spurred on by Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

It’s believed that 26-year-old Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, have fallen out with David, 50, Victoria, 51, and the family.

So with Nicola recently ‘hitting back’ at claims she ‘controls’ Brooklyn, ED! is taking a look at everything that has been said and done.

Things are reportedly not good between the famous family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s ‘feud’ with family

Ever since Brooklyn began dating Nicola in 2019, there has reportedly been tension in the Beckham family.

Apparently, Brooklyn’s mum, Victoria, found it “difficult” to take a backseat in Brooklyn’s wedding planning – where the pair ended up getting wed in Miami, not closer to Victoria’s home.

What’s more, Nicola previously hinted in 2022 at a feud over some wedding dress drama… She told Grazia USA about her plans to wear a Victoria Beckham gown to tie the knot with Brooklyn. However, it didn’t come to pass.

She said: “I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it.”

The couple reportedly didn’t attend David’s 50th (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham ‘snubbed David’s 50th birthday’

Since Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding though, the couple have reportedly spent less and less time with the Beckhams. They even failed to attend David‘s 50th birthday in May…

In previous years, Brooklyn wished his dad a happy birthday on social media – but skipped doing so this year. And while it’s believed he and his wife were in the UK at the time of David’s bash, they apparently opted not to attend the party.

Furthermore, reports claim Brooklyn did not call his father to wish him a happy birthday.

On May 5, David took to his Instagram Stories to share pictures of a family holiday. And, while Brooklyn once again wasn’t there, he did give his son a shout-out. In one of the Stories, he took a selfie with his other sons and wrote on the caption: “You were missed Brooklyn.”

Amid the tension, Brooklyn also seemingly made a dig at his parents that same month, following a cryptic Instagram post.

He shared a video of him and Nicola riding a motorbike, soundtracked by Lana Del Rey’s song National Anthem.

Brooklyn captioned the post: “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby.”

David’s knighthood was also announced this year… to silence from Brooklyn (Credit: The Overlap / YouTube)

Brooklyn fails to acknowledge David’s knighthood

Fast forward to June, and Brooklyn again reportedly missed out on several family milestones – including his dad David’s knighthood, as well as Father’s Day.

The ex-footie star has longed to become a Sir for years, with politicians and sports stars calling for him to receive a knighthood since his playing days.

David – who is father to Brooklyn, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13 – has made major contributions to charities over the years and has struck up a firm friendship with King Charles.

However, Brooklyn remained silent on news of his father’s knighthood – despite his siblings taking to social media to congratulate David.

They said they ‘don’t listen to the nonsense’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn’s first interview since family ‘feud’

Also in June, Brooklyn opened up about life with Nicola, in quotes that might have raised a few eyebrows with those following the ‘feud’ closely…

In an interview with Glamour Germany, Brooklyn and Nicola were asked: “How do you protect your privacy?”

Brooklyn responded, saying: “Don’t listen to all the nonsense. Keep your head down, work hard, stay friendly. There will always be people who talk. The important thing is that we’re happy together.”

Nicola also responded saying that stories about the couple are “always popping up”. She said that when she reads “fake news” she’d love to “deny” it, however, has realised that “it’s not worth it”.

And as for their “most important advice for young couples”? Brooklyn said: “Always be honest. There’s nothing worse than hiding something from each other.”

Nicola and Brooklyn attend her father’s birthday

More recently, Nicola and Brooklyn attended her father Nelson Peltz’s 83rd birthday bash.

The actress shared a slew of snaps from the party on her Instagram and said: “Happy birthday dad, I am so lucky to be your daughter, you’re the most loving and supportive father I could ever dream of.

“I love you more than I could ever begin to express – you’re the wind beneath my wings. I loved celebrating you yesterday! thank you for always being there for us – our constant love and support.”

Nicola ‘hits back’ at ‘controlling’ claims

However, in the comments section, several people brought up the Beckham ‘feud’ and suggested Nicola was to blame.

Other followers rushed to her defence, though. One person commented: “The fact people are in this comment section talking bs about someone controlling a GROWN man is absurd. The guy is an adult and can make his own decisions, leave them be and stop blaming women for everything. Brooklyn can make his own decisions.”

In what could be seen as Nicola agreeing with the sentiment of her follower’s message, she then liked the comment.

ED! has contacted Nicola’s representatives for comment.

