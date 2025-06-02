Brooklyn Beckham finally breaks silence in first interview since family ‘feud’: ‘Nothing worse’

Brooklyn Beckham has broken his silence after recent reports he is currently embroiled in a family ‘feud’ with his parents and siblings.

26-year-old Brooklyn, who is married to American actress Nicola Peltz, has opened up about his marriage in a new interview, but gave no mention of his famous parents, or the alleged feud…

Brooklyn Beckham’s family ‘feud’ explained

Over the past few months, it’s been reported that Brooklyn and Nicola have fallen out with the Beckham family.

The feud has reportedly stemmed from Romeo Beckham’s new relationship. The 22 year old is currently dating Kim Turnbull, who also reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past.

Romeo’s new relationship has reportedly led to him and Brooklyn no longer speaking.

However, other reports claim that the feud is all about Nicola. Ever since Brooklyn began dating Nicola in 2019, there has reportedly been tension in the Beckham family. It’s been alleged that Brooklyn’s mum, Victoria, found it “difficult” to take a backseat in Brooklyn’s wedding planning. Having the wedding in Miami was also reportedly a point of contention.

Since the wedding, Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly spent less time with the Beckhams. They even failed to attend David‘s 50th birthday last month.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in 2022 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn Beckham breaks his silence

Now, in a new interview with Glamour Germany, Brooklyn has opened up about life with Nicola, in quotes that might raise a few eyebrows with those following the ‘feud’ closely…

During the interview, Brooklyn and Nicola were asked: “How do you protect your privacy?”.

Brooklyn responded, saying: “Don’t listen to all the nonsense. Keep your head down, work hard, stay friendly. There will always be people who talk. The important thing is that we’re happy together.”

Nicola also responded saying that stories about the couple are “always popping up”. She said that when she reads “fake news” she’d love to “deny” it, however has realised that “it’s not worth it”.

‘Always be honest’

Brooklyn and Nicola were also asked: “What is your most important advice for young couples?”

“Always be honest. There’s nothing worse than hiding something from each other,” Brooklyn replied.

Brooklyn and Nicola are reportedly feuding with the Beckhams (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Time to ‘call a halt to this madness’

The interview comes not long after it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola were confiding in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their ongoing feud with the Beckhams.

Harry and Meghan were previously close to the Beckhams before reportedly falling out.

Speaking exclusively to ED! last month, PR expert Fiona Harrold has accused Brooklyn of adding “fuel to the fire” by growing closer to the Sussexes.

“This constant sniping between them and Brooklyn’s parents would be disastrous and could go on for years, as it has for Harry and his family,” she said.

“Brooklyn should call a halt to this madness immediately and speak with his family. They probably need outside help at this point to repair the damage and build a new foundation for the future that includes his wife, Nicola.”

