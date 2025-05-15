Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly turned to Prince Harry for advice amid his ongoing family “feud”.

However, according to one PR expert, this isn’t the best move the 26-year-old photographer could have made…

Brooklyn and Nicola are said to be feuding with the Beckhams (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn Beckham feuding with his family

Over the past few weeks, reports have emerged claiming that Brooklyn is feuding with his family.

There has been reportedly been tension between the Beckhams and Brooklyn and his wife Nicola for a while. Recently, Brooklyn and Nicola failed to attend David’s 50th birthday bash in London. This is despite having reportedly spent the week in the city beforehand.

He also reportedly didn’t ring his dad to wish him a happy birthday.

Now it’s been reported that Brooklyn has turned to Prince Harry for advice on the ongoing feud.

Harry and Meghan are said to have been supporting Brooklyn and Nicola (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn Beckham ‘turns to Prince Harry for advice’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been having Brooklyn and Nicola round for dinner in recent weeks.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source alleged: “Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both. Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar.

“Nicola and Meghan also had a bit of a “deep n’ meaningful” as obviously both women have been positioned in the media as homewreckers – the women to tear apart their husbands’ families,” they then added.

This will reportedly wrangle with David and Victoria, who have allegedly fallen out with Prince Harry and Meghan. This is despite being close pals before.

David and Victoria will not be happy with Brooklyn (Credit: CoverImages.com)

PR expert weighs in

Speaking exclusively to ED!, PR expert Fiona Harrold told us: “The news that Brooklyn is being supported by Prince Harry and Meghan will add fuel to the fire and infuriate his parents, David and Victoria. They famously fell out with Harry and Meghan after being accused of leaking stories about them to the press. David was reported to have been ‘absolutely bloody furious’ about the allegations.

They probably need outside help at this point to repair the damage.

“Now that Harry and Meghan have been entertaining Brooklyn and Nicola at their home and supposedly offering support, it is a further blow to David and Victoria. The problem with taking advice from the Sussexes is that they have been on a collision course with their own family for five years and have made no headway in building bridges,” she then continued.

“This constant sniping between them and Brooklyn’s parents would be disastrous and could go on for years, as it has for Harry and his family. We have seen Meghan shut out her father and close down all contact with her stepsister and brother, so she doesn’t seem like someone keen to build bridges, forgive and move on,” she then added.

Brooklyn has been given some advice by a PR expert (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn should ‘call a halt to this madness’

Fiona then continued. “Brooklyn should call a halt to this madness immediately and speak with his family. They probably need outside help at this point to repair the damage and build a new foundation for the future that includes his wife, Nicola.

“Taking advice from a couple who are estranged from their family and express themselves through media interviews is a recipe for disaster and a long-term feud. Brooklyn has an opportunity to start putting an end to this madness right now, before it gets any worse.

“I hope he takes it and commits to doing whatever it takes to get his family back. Life in LA could be very lonely without the support of family and friends who have known him all his life. I suspect Harry can certainly testify to that and that is what he should be sharing with Brooklyn and advising him to avoid.”

