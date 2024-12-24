The Beckhams are set to enjoy Christmas in the US this year, according to eldest son Brooklyn. Brooklyn has shed light on his clan’s sun-soaked festive season as they prepare to treat each other to an array of luxurious gifts.

The aspiring chef explained that he and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham will be spending the holidays in Miami, Florida, with his parents David and Victoria at their new $60 million waterfront home.

Inside the Beckhams’ Christmas celebrations

Brooklyn explained to The Sunday Times: “The family will all be together in Miami this year, which will be lovely.”

He also gave a glimpse into the lavish presents he is looking to treat his family members to.

Brooklyn has lifted the lid on his family Christmas (Credit: @broadimage / SplashNews.com)

The 25-year-old star stated: “Maybe a bottle of wine for my dad, while my brothers are really into clothes and trainers.

“Last year we got Harper a travel make-up kit that she still uses, so something along those lines again for her.”

Brooklyn also shared that he will be spending Christmas Eve sporting matching silk pyjamas with his other half. Just like his family tradition with his mum, dad, sister and two brothers – awww!

The Beckhams’ Miami mansion

Back in October, David and Victoria reportedly signed on the dotted line for their new Miami residence. The abode reportedly boasts idyllic views of Biscayne Bay.

David and Victoria purchased the abode earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The latest addition to their property portfolio is likely the perfect pad for David, who is the co-owner of the Inter Miami soccer squad.

According to reports, the opulent home has nine bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It also has a rooftop bar terrace with a lounge area, outdoor kitchen and an indoor chef’s kitchen.

The mansion, which was built in 2018, also boasts a pool, a spa, a gym and a private cinema. No wonder they are skipping out on their £30m London residence for this sun-soaked gem!

Not only is the home said to be stunning on the inside, it also has some jaw-dropping outdoor amenities. The home is set right on the waterfront and has its very own private jetty – wow!

The contemporary home is surrounded by lush greenery, high security gates and has a huge driveway, ideal for multiple vehicles, ensuring room for all the family.

We hope the Beckhams have a wonderful Christmas!

