Why the Beckhams were invited to King Charles’ Buckingham Palace state dinner amid concerns for Victoria

David and Victoria Beckham attended the King’s lavish Buckingham Palace state banquet for the Emir of Qatar last night (December 3) – but why were they invited?

King Charles and Queen Camilla organised the extravagant reception for Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher.

Several prominent personalities were at attendance of the royal event. Seated next to David was Naseer Al-Khelaifi, the President of French football club PSG.

So, why were David and Victoria invited to the royal state banquet and why do fans think she looked “terrified”?

David and Victoria Beckham attend King’s state banquet (Credit: Splash News)

David and Victoria Beckham at royal state dinner

The recent royal event was David and Victoria’s first state banquet. Perhaps that explains why the WAG looked a tad nervous as she walked alongside her husband.

A video of the couple walking along the East Gallery shows Victoria, clad in a body-fitting black designer dress, nervously looking towards the cameras, before reaching for David’s hand.

Meanwhile, the former footballer looked stunning in a black jacket and trousers, paired with a white shirt and bow tie.

Reacting to Victoria’s expression, one X user said: “He’s relaxed, she’s not, but I understand that, that’s actually a huge thing.”

“She looks terrified!” said another, voicing their concerns. A third user commented: “David looks like the cat who got the cream, Victoria looks shell shocked but lovely – I’m so pleased to see them here lovely surprise.”

“David looks confident and in control. Victoria looks lost and bewildered!” said another. “She looks absolutely terrified,” said another. “She looks totally out of her element while he is more used to mixing with the Royals,” said another.

Of course, fans also took notice of David as he gave a reassuring hand to his wife. Praising him for his lovely gesture, one said: “Love how she quickly knew to grab his hand to calm her fear. Such a beautiful couple.”

WATCH: State Banquet surprise guests ⬇️

David and @victoriabeckham arrive at tonight’s State Banquet at Buckingham Palace for the visit of the Emir of Qatar.

pic.twitter.com/l5mQnd1dyi — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 3, 2024

Why the former footballer was invited

David was possibly invited to the state banquet owing to his close relationship with Qatar. He served as a paid ambassador for the country during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The couple were among 170 guests at the royal event. They dined on a lavish menu with a list of rich delicacies. It also included the royal classic Windsor pheasant and Cornish lobsters.

Present at the event were also the Prime Minister of the UK, Sir Keir Starmer and the Prince of Wales, William. Kate, Princess of Wales, was a part of the official open-air greeting on the Horse Guards Parade, but she did not attend the state banquet.

