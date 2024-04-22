There was no shortage of high-profile names as Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday party in Mayfair on Saturday (April 22).

From her old Spice Girls bandmates – who performed a rendition of their 1997 hit Stop at the event – to Gordon Ramsay and Tom Cruise, it looked like a lavish affair.

However, one of Victoria’s family members was missing – her daughter-in-law.

Nicola Peltz, the wife of Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn, couldn’t make it to the event because she was spending time with her own grandmother, who was reportedly her maid of honour at her wedding to Brooklyn just over two years ago. She shared a photo of her grandma with the message: “My world in my arms.”

Nicola wasn’t at the celebrations (Credit: Cover Images)

Nicola Peltz explains absence from Victoria Beckham birthday celebrations

She also posted a photo of the Beckham family to her Instagram Stories, explaining that she wished she could have been there: “Happy birthday to my beautiful mil [mother-in-law] Victoria Beckham, I’m so sad I’m not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much!”

And, Nicola posted a photo of herself with Victoria to her Instagram grid. Alongside the snap, in which she has her arm around her mother-in-law, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful mil. I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

Earlier this year, Victoria discussed her son and daughter-in-law when quizzed about whether grandchildren could be on the cards. Speaking to Vogue, she said: “Hang on. I don’t think it’s happening just yet. Unless you guys know something that I don’t, it’s not happening just yet.

“Hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet!”

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘feud’

While there have been rumours of a feud between Victoria and her daughter-in-law, Nicola’s sweet birthday messages and Victoria’s comments don’t exactly add fuel to the fire – rather the opposite.

Rumours have claimed over the years that Victoria and Nicola didn’t see eye-to-eye.

Despite feud rumours, Nicola and Victoria – pictured here with Brooklyn and his younger brother, Cruz – have only good things to say about each other (Credit: Cover Media)

In the Vogue interview, Victoria went on to describe Nicola as “wonderful” and say that she and Brooklyn make each other “super happy,” so it seems as if all’s well between them.

And, it looked as though Victoria’s 50th birthday bath was a success, ending with husband David giving her a piggyback ride as she arrived on crutches following a gym accident earlier this year.

Read more: Victoria Beckham feeling ‘unstoppable’ amid ‘500K’ 50th birthday makeover

What do you think about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.