Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Nate murder confession rocks village

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, someone confesses to late Nate Robinson’s murder as John sets them up.

Elsewhere, Mack gives Charity a huge ultimatum.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers for next week 1. Owen’s ‘confession’

Liam visits Owen’s home but doesn’t get a response. Calling the police, Liam’s stunned when it’s revealed that Owen has died. DS Walsh soon visits Cain Dingle and Tracy and then tells them that Owen left a ‘suicide note’ confessing to Nate’s death.

It’s fair to say that Cain, Tracy and Liam are all stunned to find out that Owen confessed to Nate’s murder.

Liam then heads back to the surgery as John tries to act shocked by his revelation. John’s then left contemplating calling a helpline as a conversation with Liam makes him realise how much a lack of justice of losing his child is effecting Cain.

2. Robert’s suspicious

Robert can’t help but be suspicious of John, especially as DS Walsh arrives at the surgery wanting more information about Owen’s medical history. Robert then learns that John visited Owen’s house just before he died…

Robert then decides to meet up with Owen’s brother, Steve. He then finds out that Owen had a convincing alibi for the day Nate died.

Baffled, Robert then heads to the police station with new information on Nate’s murder.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 3. Robert’s keen to know more

Robert prepares to go behind Moira’s back to meet Kim Tate and hand over Annie’s Field. Kim reminds Joe that nobody must know.

Robert realises that Kim is desperate for the land and holds off signing it off until he can find out why she’s so keen to have it.

Kim then heads off on a trip to Dubai as she lets Joe take over control of her plan.

4. Joe takes charge

Moira worries when her appeal is turned down, fearing that she’ll soon lose the farm. Joe Tate then arrives to speak to Moira and tells her about Kim’s hopes of buying the farm.

This leaves Moira with a lot of thinking to do, but Cain promises to support her no matter what.

5. Mack and Charity have different views

Pollard enjoys telling Mack about Charity’s offer to be Sarah’s surrogate. Charity and Mack then have it out as Charity sticks to her decision.

Sarah questions whether Pollard has an issue with Charity, but Pollard admits he’s concerned about Sarah’s shortened life expectancy.

Mack’s not happy that Charity would jump to carry Sarah’s baby but not his. When Charity is informed that the clinic will try to inseminate, Sarah worries about how Mack will react.

Mack then gives Charity an ultimatum – the surrogacy or their marriage. Which will Charity choose?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 6. April shares her plans

April tells Marlon that she’s really loving working at Take A Vow.

Marlon hopes she’ll return to college but April shares her new plan with her dad. How will he react?

