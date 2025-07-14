Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as desperate Lou begs for Sally’s help

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Lou Michaelis begs for Sally Metcalfe to help her pay for legal fees to free her from prison.

Elsewhere, Aadi and Lauren reciprocate their feelings for each other.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Desperate Lou begs for Sally’s help

Sally takes Joanie and Shanice to visit Lou in prison, but Brody doesn’t want to join them.

Lou then tells Sally that she’s going to plead not guilty and wants her to take out a bank loan to help her fund her legal fees.

Later on though, Sally informs Brody that Lou pleaded guilty and really wants him to visit her. At home, Sally tells Joanie and Shanice off for pretending they’re in prison like Lou.

As Sally regrets telling Joanie off, Tim helps Brody out by securing him a few shifts at the garage.

2. Aadi and Lauren get close

Dev tells Aadi Alahan that he wasn’t to blame for the robbery, as Aadi and Lauren then get close.

Lauren confesses her feelings for Aadi as Aadi reciprocates with a kiss.

Sometime later, Dev upsets Lauren by making a remark about her dad being in prison. He then apologises and asks to get to know her better.

Aadi’s then faced with a difficult conversation as he tells Dev that he missed an insurance payment so they won’t get a penny.

Bernie’s suspicious but focuses her attention on her and Dev’s wedding as Dev receives £25k from an aunt for their wedding. How soon will the couple get wed?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 3. Todd’s concerns for Theo

Todd’s excited when Theo Silverton suggests getting a place of their own, finally accepting his sexuality.

However, Billy overhears Theo telling an old workmate that he has a new woman in his life. Theo then tells Billy that it’s just easier to tell his prejudiced old mate this instead of giving him personal details on his life.

With Todd and Theo then having a meal at the Bistro, Noah turns up and gives Theo a leaflet, asking him to attend a meeting tomorrow to ‘save his soul.’

Todd fumes when he finds out about Noah giving Theo the leaflet and heads to the community centre with Billy to find Noah practicing conversion therapy on a member of his congregation.

Noah tells Todd that Theo is almost ‘safe,’ prompting Todd to rage at him in a physical fight.

Someone then captures the moment on their phone camera, leading to the police turning up to No.11 later on to arrest Todd after Noah reports him for assault.

Todd slightly perks up though when Theo organises a movie night for them both and reassures him that he stills wants to get a place with him.

4. Sam can’t face things

Sam Blakeman joins the Platts in celebrating Audrey’s birthday in the Bistro.

However, Sam can’t face it and runs off and hides in the office.

David and Shona then tell Lily that she must apologise to Sam. But, Lily upsets Sam further as she admits that she locked him out of the classroom on purpose.

5. Kevin and Carl rumble each other

Kevin spots Carl talking to Fiona before Fiona whizzes off with a stolen car. Kevin then falls unwell and tells Carl that he knows he’s got something to do with the stolen vehicle.

Carl then fights back by revealing that he spoke to the doctor and he knows he’s lying about still having cancer. How will Kevin explain himself?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 6. Debbie confides in Ryan

Debbie gets into a heated situation with a hotel customer, with Ryan jumping in to intervene.

Debbie then kisses Ryan on the lips to thank him, with Ryan then telling Ronnie about both the kiss and his concerns for Debbie and her dementia.

With Debbie upset, Ryan tells her that he was only trying to look out for her and that her next assistant manager might not be so kind.

Read more: 7 people in danger as violent Mick causes chaos on Coronation Street after prison break

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!