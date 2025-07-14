Kerry Katona has revealed that she reached out to Brian McFadden‘s new wife, Danielle Parkinson, on the day of their wedding.

Brian, 45, and Danielle, who share a daughter together, tied the knot in Cornwall earlier this month.

And, as she prepared to walk down the aisle, Danielle probably wasn’t expecting to get a message from her groom’s first wife…

Kerry Katona talks texting Brian McFadden’s new wife

Writing in her OK! column today (July 14), Kerry said: “My ex, Brian McFadden, got married earlier this month and I just want to wish him and his wife Danielle a lifetime of happiness.

“I find it sad though that as he gets married, everyone writes stories about me. His wedding has nothing to do with me at all,” she then continued.

“I texted Danielle to wish them a happy day – it looked like a beautiful celebration and I hope they had a ball,” she then added.

Who is Brian McFadden’s partner now?

Brian is now married to former heptathlete and PE teacher Danielle Parkinson.

They first began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. They welcomed daughter Ruby in 2021 before tying the knot earlier this month.

What happened with Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona?

Kerry, 44, and Brian first began dating in 1999 and tied the knot in 2002. They welcomed two daughters together during their time together. However, they split in 2004 before divorcing in 2006.

Brian and Kerry have opened up about their short-lived romance in the past.

Speaking on Slingo’s Getting Lippy Gossip Show last year, Kerry said: “You can’t force somebody to love you if someone falls out of love with you. It took me a long time to get over this but if somebody doesn’t want to be with you can’t force them to stay with you, and Brian didn’t want to be with me.”

In 2007, during an interview with The Irish Independent, Brian said that he hadn’t thought about whether he wanted a long-term future with Kerry and that life had “run away” from him.

“So then, when we had the first baby, bought a house, spent time together and Westlife became the same thing over and over, I woke up one morning and realised, ‘This is not what I want to do with my life, I don’t see myself being with this woman in 20 years, she’s not who I’m meant to be with, we don’t have anything in common’,” he said.

He admitted that their marriage “ended” before their wedding after he cheated on Kerry with a lap dancer on his stag do.

Kerry on her relationship with Brian’s new wife, Danielle

Kerry has previously opened up about her relationship with Danielle, revealing they get on well.

During her appearance on the Meeting…Kerry Katona podcast, she said: “I really wish me and Brian were friends. I said that to Lily yesterday because she was going to [Westlife’s] concert to watch, and I said, ‘I wish I could come’.

“I get on really well with his fiancée. I think I might have a girl crush on her. I always go off of what my girls say for a stepmum, and she’s the best stepmum,” she then continued.

“On Mother’s Day, I sent her a message. I went, Happy Mother’s Day, Danielle. I think she’s lovely and they’ve got a beautiful little girl, Ruby. I wish them nothing but joy and happiness.”

However, she revealed that she’s blocked by Brian on social media.

