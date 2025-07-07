Westlife star Brian McFadden celebrated his wedding to Danielle Parkinson over the weekend – the third time he’s walked down the aisle.

Except, this time, Brian swapped a more formal suit-and-tie wedding for sandy toes and salty kisses as he tied the knot on the beach.

Here’s an inside look at the Cornish ceremony, which featured his daughters with Kerry Katona and saying “I do” on the sand…

Inside Brian McFadden’s wedding

Over the weekend, Westlife star Brian got married to his long-term partner, Danielle.

This is Brian’s third marriage. His first was to Kerry Katona. They tied the knot in 2002 before divorcing in 2004. Brian’s next relationship was with Australian singer Delta Goodrem, who also remarried recently. They were engaged, however, they ended their seven-year romance in 2011.

Between 2012 and 2015, Brian was married to Vogue Williams. They divorced in 2017. Vogue has since called their divorce “painfully embarrassing“.

The ceremony was held on the beach in Cornwall (Credit: Instagram)

Brian first met Danielle in 2016 and in 2019 he popped the question. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Ruby Jean.

Now, they’ve tied the knot with a stunning ceremony in Lusty Glaze Beach in Newquay, Cornwall.

In pictures shared by friends and family, the ceremony took place on the beach itself. In a short video shared on Brian’s profile, Brian and Danielle could be seen laughing and smiling, as well as sharing a kiss, in a series of photo booth snaps.

The star also shared a picture of himself and his dad, Brendan.

The groom wore trainers and a T-shirt while Danielle’s dress flashed her abs (Credit: Instagram)

Brian and Danielle tie the knot

The star also shared a snap of himself holding up a framed photo of his late friend, Chad, who died last year.

He also shared a picture of himself holding Ruby as he danced with Danielle. Another picture showed Danielle and Brian signing their marriage license, with Ruby on their knee.

Pictures of the big day also showed what the couple were wearing.

Danielle looked stunning in a two-piece wedding dress, that featured a scalloped see-through lace crop top paired with a full-length skirt and train. She styled her hair in tousled waves and decorated it with flowers and pearls.

Brian and Danielle’s friends documented the wedding on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Brian, meanwhile, was also in light colours. The Irish singer was rocking a beige linen suit jacket, paired with white trousers and a white T-shirt. He wore green trainers with white soles to complete the look.

The couple’s daughter, four-year-old Ruby, played a special role in the ceremony, acting as flower girl. She wore a white dress, paired with a white cardigan.

Molly and Lilly-Sue at dad Brian McFadden’s wedding

Brian’s daughters, Molly and Lilly-Sue, who he shares with ex Kerry and who live in Ireland near him, were also present at the wedding.

In a video posted on Molly’s Instagram Stories and reshared by a fan account, the sisters, 23 and 22, respectively, larked about as they posed for a picture at the ceremony together.

In the video, Molly can be seen wearing a sky-blue patterned dress. She pouts for the camera before turning and getting a selfie with her sister.

“Hiii!” Lilly-Sue can be heard saying, waving at the camera. “Hi!” Molly adds.

They’ve been bridesmaids for their mother about five times already so they’re probably sick of it.

It doesn’t appear as though Molly and Lilly-Sue were bridesmaids, however. Back in 2020, Brian said that they wouldn’t be bridesmaids during an interview with OK! magazine.

“They’ve been bridesmaids for their mother about five times already so they’re probably sick of it. There’s only so many times you can be a bridesmaid. They must be thinking, not another [bleep]ing wedding,” he said at the time.

The cake looked amazing! (Credit: Instagram)

Beach-themed wedding cake

Other photos, shared to Danielle’s Instagram, gave fans a glimpse at their stunning wedding cake.

The cake was white, three-tiered and decorated with seashells. The cake also featured some edible gold decoration, as well as some beautiful flowers. A cake topper with “Mr and Mrs McFadden” written on it finished off the design.

The wedding was attended by friends and family (Credit: Instagram)

Brian’s performance at the reception

After walking into the reception to Stevie Wonder’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) as the crowd cheered, Brian took the chance to do what he does best… Belt out a tune!

In a video shared on Danielle’s Story, a singer, who has previously performed for the likes of Piers Morgan, Donald Trump and Pele, shared a duet with Brian at the reception.

Some of the famous faces at the wedding included Hollyoaks actor Lizzie Stavrou and former Irish footballer-turned-musician Robbie Doyle.

In other snaps from the big day, Brian can be seen having changed out of his suit into a green shirt as they celebrated with some drinks later on. As many of the guests have said, it looked like a beautiful day.

Speaking previously to EVOKE, Brian said: “It’s a small ceremony. We want it to be just about family and friends just having a day on the beach.”

