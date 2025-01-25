Inside Brian McFadden’s ‘painfully embarrassing’ divorce from Lorraine star Vogue Williams

Brian McFadden’s ex-wife Vogue Williams has candidly spoken about their failed marriage after the divorce, saying it was “painfully embarrassing.”

The former couple tied the knot in 2012 and called quits on their relationship in 2015. Although the Lorriane star thought of the whole experience as “mortifying” at first, her perception has changed over time.

Vogue has moved on with Spencer Matthews and is a proud mother of three children – Theodre, Gigoi and Otto.

Vogue Williams opens up about marriage to Brian McFadden after their divorce

The Irish model, who frequents Lorraine, has openly spoken about “epic failure” in her marriage to Brian.

Before meeting the Made In Chelsea star, she was married to the former Westlife band member for three years. The former couple separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalised in 2017.

While appearing on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Vogue divulged “so much more embarrassing s***” about her personal life and past relationship, which she doesn’t often discuss.

She described her marriage to Brian as an “epic failure” and “painfully embarrassing”. The Strictly star said: “I got married and divorced really young and I found that painfully embarrassing because it was just like such an epic failure and it was so public.”

However, her perception has changed over the years.

“Now I look back and I’m like, do you know what, no it’s not! It was a learning curve, but again, no one died, who cares?” she added.

The Lorraine star continued: “It’s nice to be able to look back and have that feeling about even that situation, and I just can’t imagine anything would embarrass me so much now.”

Brian’s major career move affected their marriage

Brian and Vogue blamed their move to Australia as the reason for their divorce, reports Hello!

The singer relocated to Down Under when he was made the judge of Australia’s Got Talent, and his then-wife followed him.

However, he believed Vogue, with too many close friends in Ireland, wasn’t able to easily adapt to their new life in a different country.

She shared on the same podcast that life for her and her ex “might have been better if I hadn’t run, and if Brian had lived in Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Brian said: “I’ve never met anybody who has so many close friends. I think she was probably getting a bit edgy in Australia, just being the two of us.”

They split shortly after moving back to Ireland and haven’t kept in touch following their divorce. The singer told Closer in 2018: “I don’t speak to Vogue any more either. It’s pointless. She’s married now and is having a baby.”

However, he’s “delighted” for his ex-wife and wishes she had a “lovely family.” Before Vogue, Brian was married to his ex-wife Kerry Katona. The couple shares two daughters, Molly and Lilly-Sue.

Brian has found love again

After two failed marriages, Brian is all set to tie the knot with is fiancée Danielle Parkison, a former PE teacher.

The duo met through mutual friends in 2016 and have since been inseparable. Brian proposed to his girlfriend in 2019 and they welcomed their first child, Ruby, through IVF in 2021.

In 2022, Brian expressed his desire to have a second child with his fiancée through IVF again as she had suffered two miscarriages in the past. At the time, he described fatherhood as “the most incredible experience of my life.”

While disussing his wedding plans on Fubar Radio in 2022, Brian said: “We were getting married in South Africa, then the first pandemic wave hit, so we had to cancel because everyone was locked down. Then everything got lifted and we had to go back into lockdown, so we cancelled it again.”

“On the third time, we were told we could go to South Africa and have the wedding, but South Africa was on the red list, so we would all have to go into hotel quarantine in the summer holidays…”

The My Love hitmaker later told Evoke that he and his baby mama are planning to finally tie the knot in Summer 2025 once his world your with Boyzlife concludes.

“I’m getting married in Cornwall next year – in Newquay. Cornwall is beautiful if the weather’s good… If you get good weather, it’s stunning,” he gushed.

The singer added: “It’s only a small wedding. I think we’ve got about maybe 80 to 100 people. It’s on a private beach. It’s going to be lovely.”

