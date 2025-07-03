This Morning hit with complaints as viewers call out today’s ‘boring’ episode

This Morning has been hit with complaints following the latest episode today (July 3).

The long-running ITV show returned to screens for another instalment – with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard back at the helm.

However, it seems some viewers were not too impressed and were quick to have a moan…

Ben and Cat were back to host their final show of the week (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

This Morning was back on screens on Thursday (July 3) to give viewers their daily dose of all things news, celebs and lifestyle.

On the show, Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard chatted to David Nicholls, the author behind Netflix’s smash hit One Day.

Criminologist David Wilson also dropped by to talk about the trials that have got everyone talking at the moment – including the P Diddy case.

Chef Phil Vickery was in the kitchen as well, cooking up a Filet-O-Fish to celebrate its 50th birthday.

And TV favourite Gok Wan was on hand too, to “work his magic” on three This Morning viewers by giving them a makeover.

Viewers were not impressed with the content today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers slam ‘boring’ episode

However, This Morning viewers couldn’t help but have a moan on X about the “boring” episode. Fuming, they soon rushed over to the social media site to share their complaints….

“Back for the last half hour or so. Is it worth bothering?” said one disgruntled viewer.

Today’s show has been horrifically boring.

Someone else declared: “Today’s show has been horrifically boring.”

A third seemed to have had enough and even left the room. They said: “I think I’m going to make a brew.”

Another viewer replied: “Take your time.” They then quipped back: “I’ve filled the kettle to the top so it takes longer.”

This Morning in hot water this week

It comes after This Morning was hit with complaints again earlier this week.

Dr Sara Kayat was in the studio to talk about erectile dysfunction, which is often still considered a taboo subject.

Dr Kayat shared details on a number of things that could help a man struggling to maintain an erection. These included medication and a vacuum therapy device that draws blood into the penis to make an erection.

However, despite trying to help or educate those struggling, viewers accused the show’s stars of not taking the subject seriously, as host Cat Deeley was accused of giggling through the delicate discussion.

