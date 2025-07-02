This Morning star Emma Kenny has revealed she has given birth to her fourth baby at the age of 52.

The psychologist – who has been a regular on the ITV show for years – is already a proud mama to two boys – born two decades ago – and also a 23-month-old baby girl.

Now, Emma has announced she has welcomed her fourth child – just weeks after suffering a family tragedy.

The TV star has recently given birth (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning star Emma Kenny reveals baby news

On Tuesday (July 1) This Morning star Emma took to her Instagram to announce her baby news.

The writer shared a video montage of the tiny tot – including a photo of her holding her newborn just moments after giving birth,

Emma told fans: “Say hi Ella-Grey and then we were six! Say hello Ella-Grey!

“This morning she entered the world with a very loud cry. The Royal Bolton hospital have been fantastic and ensured that we have both been looked after brilliantly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Kenny (@emmakennytv)

Emma Kenny’s fresh family heartache

Emma also revealed that her new baby’s arrival has been tinged with sadness. Emma explained that her mum had recently and “suddenly” passed away.

She shared: “I lost my mum suddenly a couple of weeks back, and it’s really strange knowing that neither of my babies will get to know their grandparents…..they would have loved them as older my boys did before them.”

Gushing about her new baby, Emma went on: “Ella-Grey has been lying on me all day, she latched on immediately and is as wonderful as I imagined she would be… but like her sister… I am blindsided that she is a girl.

“So, now I have two very big boys of 20 and 22, and two tiny girls aged 1 day and 23 months.”

Fans sent their congratulations (Credit: ITV)

Emma congratulated

Emma’s fans and showbiz pals soon rushed to the comments section to send their well wishes.

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford said: “Congratulations both.”

Singer Natasha Hamilton also wrote: “So happy for you Emma – what a beautiful little girl huge congratulations to you all.”

Meanwhile, one fan said: “Huge congratulations to you both, beautiful name.”

Someone else added: “Gorgeous photos. Congratulations Emma! Lovely lovely family you have. Love to all.”

Read more: This Morning viewers fume over erectile dysfunction section: ‘How dare they’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.