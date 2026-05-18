Peter Andre backlash as fans ‘work out’ why he performed at Venezuela Fury’s wedding

Peter Andre has come under fire after performing at Venezuela Fury’s wedding over the weekend.

Venezuela, 16, tied the knot with her new husband, Noah Price, 18, in a ceremony on the Isle of Man on Saturday (May 16).

Venezuela and Noah tied the knot over the weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Venezuela Fury gets married

On Saturday, Venezuela was walked down the aisle by her father, boxer Tyson Fury. The ceremony was hosted at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist on the Isle of Man.

Venezuela wore a self-designed wedding dress with a 50ft length fishtail. She also wore white Crocs under her dress and walked down the aisle wearing big sunglasses.

Around 120 guests were in attendance, including Molly-Mae Hague. However, her partner, Tommy Fury, was absent due to being in training camp for his upcoming bout with Eddie Hall.

Venezuela had 18 bridesmaids, including Molly-Mae’s daughter, Bambi.

Peter performed at the wedding, singing with father of the bride Tyson Fury (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Andre performs at Venezuela Fury’s wedding

For the evening reception, which was held at the Comis Hotel on the Isle of Man, Peter performed.

In a video posted on TikTok, the star was seen taking to the stage and bursting into his hit song, Mysterious Girl.

Peter had revealed his involvement in the big day earlier that day. He’d shared a picture of himself with Tyson and Paris on his Instagram Story. “What a night it’s going to be,” he wrote.

However, the star has since come under fire for performing at Venezuela’s big day.

Peter under fire

Taking to X, fans slammed the star. “Shame on Andre for performing at a 16 year olds wedding!” one wrote.

However, another fan was quick to defend the wedding, pointing out that 16 year olds are allowed to get married on the Isle of Man, where Venezuela’s wedding took place, provided they have written consent from parents or guardians.

“Very young getting married, however, that’s their family tradition,” they said.

‘At least it gets him out the house!’

Other fans pointed out that Peter and Paris Fury have the same management, ‘working out’ that’s why he performed at the wedding.

“Andre and this lot have the same manager, at least it gets him out of the house, got a gig this year lol,” one troll wrote.

“Venezuela, her mother, and Peter Andre have the same manager. She must be having triple commission,” another quipped.

“This is embarrassing. Peter Andre is managed by Paris’ manager. Whenever she can get Pete out there performing, she puts him forward to sing,” a third wrote.

The Furys appeared to be loving having Pete at the wedding, though, with a video of him singing with heavyweight boxer Tyson going viral.

ED! contacted Peter’s representatives for comment. They said they hadn’t seen any negative comments around Peter’s performance.

Read more: Paris Fury leaves son Prince, 14, mortified as she attempts to set him up with Princess Andre, 18

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