‘I froze’: Jameela Jamil admits she’s recovering from a mental breakdown after man ‘tried to kidnap her’ in terrifying ordeal

Jameela Jamil has told fans she is recovering from a mental breakdown after an alleged kidnap attempt.

The former T4 presenter-turned-actress says “a man tried to kidnap her” recently, which has “derailed” her life.

Jameela opened up about her traumatic ordeal in an emotional Substack post, which she has also shared with fans on Instagram.

She says she is on “Day 5 of recovery” from her mental health battle.

Jameela Jamil admits she’s had a breakdown following a ‘terrifying kidnapping attempt’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jameela Jamil ‘recovering from breakdown after kidnap attempt’

Jamila shocked fans last night when she shared the news on Instagram about her life of late.

She told her followers: “I was attacked, and reacted in a way that derailed my entire life.

“There is so little support or information for the aftermath of violence and the general phenomena of what we are all experiencing on some level with our nervous systems.

“I decided to put it all down as a lighthouse for anyone who may be struggling with what I have been dealing with. I found my way out and wanted to offer you some possible solutions.

“I’m on day 5 of full recovery so be chill.”

In her accompanying Substack post, she went into more detail about exactly what had happened.

Jameela wrote: “This was triggered a few months ago, when I was attacked by a man who was trying to kidnap me.

“He terrifyingly, called for back up as I ran from him. This was coordinated, but not targeted. I just stumbled accidentally into the line of fire… where men take women and girls, for profit.

She went on: “I was thankfully able to defend myself, and get away to safety in time, but it brought up all the times I wasn’t so lucky in my life.

“All the times I froze, when my body wanted to fight, and kicked me headfirst into a whirlpool of previously unresolved trauma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil)

‘I snapped’

Jameela says she recently “snapped” mentally.

“I was diagnosed by a doctor, with Dorsal Vagal Shutdown,” she explained. “A complete collapse of the nervous system, normally caused by insurmountable distress.

Explaining what this felt like, Jameela continued: “I honestly felt like an alien who had in some sort of clerical error, been housed in someone’s body.

“I kept wondering when the original woman (ME) would be back. Because I didn’t want her (MY) life. (Rude.)”

Jameela has been heaped with messages of support from her friends and fans.

Commenting on her Instagam post, former Loose Women star Andrea McLean said: “Jeez, I’m so sorry to hear this Jameela.”

Another follower added: “So happy ur ok and incredible that ur sharing during such a deep time of healing , sending love and support.”

A third wrote: “Sending you love! This should never happen I’m sorry and thank you for sharing with us.”

And, relating to her exact circumstances, another lady told Jameela: “I’m so sorry you went through this. I feel this deeply, almost got kidnapped a couple years ago & it was…an interesting aftermath.”

Get well soon, Jameela.

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