Love Rivals! The cast’s real-life celebrity relationships revealed

Rivals may be packed with scandal, affairs and steamy secrets on screen – but away from the cameras, the Disney+ cast have equally fascinating love lives.

From long-lasting marriages to famous actor pairings and growing families, the stars behind the hit drama have plenty going on off screen too.

Here’s a closer look at the real-life partners of the Rivals cast…

Aidan Turner is married to actress Caitlin FitzGerald (Credit: Cover Images)

Rivals star Aidan Turner married to Succession actress

Rivals heart-throb Aidan Turner, 42 – who plays Declan O’Hara in the Disney+ drama – is married to American actress Caitlin FitzGerald, also 42.

The couple tied the knot in Italy in August 2020 during the pandemic, with just six guests attending the intimate ceremony.

Caitlin is best known for starring in Succession and Masters of Sex.

The pair are also parents to a little boy, born in January 2022. However, they’ve chosen to keep his name and identity private.

Alex Hassell and wife Emma King (Credit: Splash News)

Rupert Campbell-Black star Alex Hassell’s real-life marriage

Alex Hassell, 45 – who plays notorious womaniser Rupert Campbell-Black – is married to actress Emma King.

The couple met while studying at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and later married in 2011.

They’ve even worked together on screen, appearing in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop together.

Emma once paid tribute to her husband online, writing: “I don’t always know what I’m doing but I know I couldn’t do it without you.”

David Tennant and wife Georgia share five kids (Credit: Splash News)

David Tennant’s Doctor Who family romance

David Tennant, 55, famously found love through Doctor Who after meeting actress Georgia Tennant, 41, while filming the 2008 episode The Doctor’s Daughter.

Georgia is also Doctor Who royalty herself, as the daughter of former Time Lord actor Peter Davison.

The pair married in 2011 and now share a huge blended family together.

David and Georgia are parents to Olive – who also appears alongside her dad in Rivals – plus Wilfred, Doris and Birdie. David also adopted Georgia’s eldest son Ty after they married.

Speaking about their children, Georgia previously said: “I like how different they are. It seemed weird that two people can keep creating such a different smorgasbord of humans. And that’s really fascinating.”

Katherine Parkinson is married to actor Harry Peacock (Credit: Splash News)

Katherine Parkinson met husband during bizarre workshop

Katherine Parkinson, 48 – who plays Rivals author Lizzie – met husband Harry Peacock during a theatre workshop back in 2003.

Recalling their unusual first meeting, Katherine joked: “I met my husband doing a workshop based on the book Heart of A Dog by Mikhail Bulgakov. He was the dog.”

The couple married in 2009 and later appeared together in The Kennedys.

Harry has starred in Doctor Who, Changing Ends and Far From the Madding Crowd. He’s also the son of The Vicar of Dibley legend Trevor Peacock.

Away from acting, Katherine and Harry share two daughters – Dora, 12, and Gwendolyn, 10.

Lisa McGrillis and her husband Stuart Martin (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa McGrillis found love at a Christmas party

Lisa McGrillis, 43 – who plays Valerie Jones in Rivals – met husband Stuart Martin at a Christmas party held at the National Theatre bar.

Stuart is also an actor and has appeared in Jamestown, Miss Scarlet and The Duke, Silent Witness and Game of Thrones.

The couple now share two children together – Josh, nine, and Cleo, five.

Oliver Chris and partner Kate Phillips share a daughter (Credit: Splash News)

Rivals actor Oliver Chris dating Downton Abbey star

Oliver Chris, 47 – who plays James Vereker – is in a long-term relationship with actress Kate Phillips, 36.

Kate is well known for her roles in Wolf Hall, Downton Abbey and Peaky Blinders.

The couple also share a daughter together, although they’ve kept her identity private.

Kate previously joked about childbirth after receiving an epidural following what she described as a day of “extraordinary agony”.

She quipped: “How the [bleep] did women do this in the Tudor period?”

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Rivals is streaming now on Disney+.

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