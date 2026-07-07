Helen Flanagan has opened up about a difficult period in her life after moving out of her family home and struggling to land acting work.

The former Coronation Street star shared the candid update on Instagram. She told fans she does not want to buy a new home yet.

Speaking straight to camera, Helen said: “I don’t know, I’ve just kind of felt like… I’ve not really been sure of myself recently.”

She added: “I kind of feel like… I’m turning 36 in August, I’ve just done this house move, I’m kind of unsure where I am like career wise as well.”

Helen then admitted: “There’s a lot of change going on and I don’t know, I’ve just felt a bit weird in myself.”

Why Helen Flanagan is holding back on her next big move

Helen Flanagan said she still does not know where she wants to live next. That is why she will not rush into buying again.

She told fans: “I’m in two minds about moving to London. I was going to buy here then I decided not to buy here so everything’s just been a bit, like, all over the place.”

That honest admission gave fans a clear glimpse into her thinking. Right now, she seems keen to pause before making another huge decision.

The career frustration Helen Flanagan did not hide

Helen also spoke openly about work. She made it clear that acting remains a big priority.

She said: “I’ve just felt frustrated with work as well because I really want to act and basically, I just want a job at the moment and feel frustrated in that way.”

She also revealed that social media has felt tough lately. Helen said she has not “felt creative” and that posting has made her feel “anxious”.

Helen is in a difficult situation according to her recent post (Credit: Mancpicss66 / SplashNews.com)

The update comes after major changes in her home life following her split from ex Scott Sinclair. The former couple share three children.

Helen and Scott moved into their dream family home shortly before ending their 13-year relationship. According to The Sun, Scott owned the property and decided to sell it, despite Helen reportedly not wanting to leave at the time.

The publication also revisited claims from a friend of Helen’s earlier this year. The friend alleged: “Scott pays for the house and all the bills and he’s decided a six-bedroom place is way too big for Helen on her own with the kids.”

The same source claimed: “But Helen doesn’t want to move and is digging her heels in. She loves the place, the kids are settled at the local school and her mum and dad live around the corner.”

Further claims suggested Scott wanted to buy Helen a four-bedroom home and stop maintenance payments. Reports also claimed communication between the former couple had broken down.

Read now: You can buy Helen Flanagan’s £20k sofa for a knock-down price after Scott Sinclair split

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