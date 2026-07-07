EastEnders viewers have finally seen Bea Pollard’s shocking plan come crashing down, as she was arrested after kidnapping Honey and threatening Billy with a knife.

The latest early release episode on BBC iPlayer saw Bea attempt to build a new life away from Walford with Honey, after forcing her into a terrifying situation and making her steal a huge amount of money from the Minute Mart accounts.

But Honey was not willing to let Bea get away with everything she had done. When she spotted the perfect opportunity to escape, she took matters into her own hands. She made sure Bea’s plans fell apart.

Honey was locked in a cottage (Credit: BBC)

Honey finds a way to escape Bea in EastEnders

After being attacked and bundled into the back of a car by Bea, Honey woke up trapped inside a remote country cottage with no idea where she was.

She was left horrified as Bea revealed her plans for the future, explaining that they could disappear together with new identities, fake passports and a completely fresh start.

Bea even suggested bringing Will and Janet along for the new life she had imagined.

To fund their escape, Bea forced Honey to steal money from the Minute Mart. She believed the cash would allow them to start again. And, even buy themselves a campervan.

However, Honey realised Bea had mentioned they were staying in Fordwich. She cleverly used that information as a reference when transferring the money into her own account.

Suki then shared the information with Nicola and Linda. And, the women quickly headed to Kent in a desperate attempt to find Honey.

Things soon became even more complicated when a couple arrived at the cottage after booking a stay there, leading to a confrontation with Bea.

With Honey locked away in a cupboard, she managed to escape while Bea was distracted and ran through the woods.

Thankfully, her friends spotted her and were able to get her safely back to Walford.

The police came for Bea (Credit: BBC)

Bea’s downfall as police arrive

Back in Walford, Billy had already endured a nightmare after being arrested on suspicion of Bea’s murder.

But when Honey finally returned home, she discovered the danger was far from over.

Bea had managed to get there first and was now holding Billy at knifepoint.

Honey stepped in and managed to knock Bea to the ground, even threatening to hit her with an ornament. However, she decided the best punishment for Bea was for her to face the consequences of her actions.

Moments later, the police arrived and arrested Bea, bringing her terrifying plan to an end.

As Bea was taken away in a police car, Honey and Billy were left trying to process everything they had been through after an incredibly emotional and dramatic day.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Bea holds Honey hostage

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm, however check up-to-date schedules during the World Cup for current airing pattern.