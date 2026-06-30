EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Bea holds Honey hostage

EastEnders spoilers for next week are set to deliver high drama, danger and plenty of secrets coming to the surface, as Bea takes drastic action involving Honey while tensions rise across the Square. Elsewhere, Cindy’s suspicions grow sharper by the minute, and Priya finds herself making bold threats that could change everything for Max.

Here’s a full breakdown of what’s going on in EastEnders spoilers on next week.

1. Bea kidnaps Honey in EastEnders spoilers

A police cordon outside No.18 quickly grabs the attention of locals, setting tongues wagging across the Square. Nicola and Honey later meet Billy in secret, but things soon take a worrying turn when Honey learns that a detective wants to question her about what she has uncovered.

Determined to expose the truth and clear Billy’s name, Honey agrees to take part in a livestream vigil alongside others. But later, she spots a hooded figure and gives chase, eventually coming face to face with a clearly shaken Bea.

As Honey pushes her for answers, the situation spirals into violence and Honey is knocked unconscious. In a shocking twist, Bea puts her in a car and drives away.

Honey later regains consciousness, only to find herself locked in a remote cottage with Bea, who insists they need to sort things out between them.

Back on the Square, panic sets in when Honey disappears. Linda manages to trace her phone to a bush, where it is found smashed.

Billy is left fearing the worst as Nicola, Suki and Linda head out in a desperate bid to find her.

2. Cindy grows suspicious in EastEnders spoilers

Cindy begins to question Priya’s behaviour after witnessing a heated confrontation between her and Avani. Max steps in to defend Priya, explaining the complicated situation she is dealing with involving Ravi.

However, Priya soon hears what has been said and confronts Max directly, angrily warning him to stop discussing her private life with others.

Tensions continue to simmer as Max and Priya clash over his tendency to overshare, while Cindy’s suspicions about Priya continue to build.

3. Priya makes shocking threats in EastEnders spoilers

Max claims he is planning a surprise, but Priya is far from convinced and forces him into meeting her, using blackmail to get her way. When they end up at the Arches, Max tries to end things, but once again finds himself giving in to temptation.

The situation takes a chaotic turn when Cindy and Lauren arrive unexpectedly. In a panic, Max hides Priya in the boot of a car, and Lauren unknowingly drives off with her inside.

Cindy’s suspicions about Max continue to grow as he scrambles to cover his tracks.

After a tense escape, Priya manages to get out of the boot and turns to Suki for support.

She then issues a major threat to expose Max.

4. Kojo steps into the dating world

Kojo decides it is time to take advice from Harry and Gina, asking for their help as he looks to find a girlfriend and dip his toe into dating.

5. Kim keeps secrets from Denise in EastEnders spoilers

Kim continues to avoid Denise as she struggles with the pressure of keeping her secret about Sheila hidden. Jack encourages her to speak to Denise, and eventually guilt pushes Kim to face her, although she still does not reveal the truth about Sheila.

Kim and Howie later confront Sheila over her motives, but things take another unexpected turn when Sheila passes on Ian’s defence strategy after overhearing him at Knight Fusion, giving her access to Jordan.

With everything spiralling further out of control, Kim is left worried about what Denise will come home to.

6. Amy grows concerned about Jack

Amy becomes increasingly worried about Jack, while Denzel tries to lift her spirits and take her mind off everything that is going on.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: First look as Billy and Honey make a sickening discovery about Bea’s past