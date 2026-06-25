After weeks of scheming, fake dating profiles and AI-generated voice notes, Bea finally got exactly what she wanted in this week’s EastEnders when Honey became convinced Billy had been cheating on her.

The manipulative newcomer has worked hard to drive a wedge between the couple. And, her plan succeeded when Honey threw Billy out of the family home.

But while the drama continues to ramp up, fans have become distracted by a baffling detail surrounding Billy’s living situation.

Honey didn’t believe Will’s claims that Bea has used AI to frame Billy (Credit: BBC)

Will tried to prove Billy’s innocence

Today’s EastEnders saw Will chatting with Billy, fuming that he is stuck living at Phil’s, while Bea is getting her feet under the table in their family home.

He tells Billy how Bea has been manipulating Janet, and the pair worry that she is also falling under Bea’s spell.

Determined to put things right, Will promises to talk to Honey. He has been looking into AI and tells his dad it is easy to do, and that is definitely how Bea has managed to frame him.

However, Will’s chat with Honey doesn’t quite go to plan.

Will sits Honey down and explains how easily it is to create fake dating profiles and false voice notes. But, instead of clearing Billy’s name, Will ends up annoyed when Honey won’t listen to his reasoning.

She doesn’t believe Bea has used AI and tells her son that, until he has concrete evidence, she believes Bea over Billy.

Will tried to reason with Honey today (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Honey finally sees Bea for who she really is next week

Left at a loss, Will knows he has to up his game if he wants to get through to his mum. Next week sees him digging into Bea’s past. And, he’s shocked by what he finds.

Eventually, Bea’s behaviour starts to spiral, causing alarm bells to ring for Honey. Finally, Honey realises that Billy has been telling the truth all along, and the pair reunite.

However, their problems are only just beginning.

Later in the week, Billy gets surprising information from Bea’s old landlord, setting off a shocking chain of events.

By the end of the week, Billy tries to cut Bea out of their lives for good. But realising she is losing her grip on Honey, Bea takes drastic action, which leaves Billy in huge trouble.

Will and Billy try to find some dirt on Bea in next week’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Fans are confused by a baffling plot point

While Bea’s bonkers behaviour spirals, fans are more worried about Billy’s living arrangements.

As Bea officially moves back into Honey’s house next week, Billy is still sleeping on the sofa at Phil’s. But fans are confused about why Billy can’t have a bedroom, seeing as Sam and Julie have both recently moved out…

“I’m cackling at Phil getting Billy to sleep on the sofa. He had about 10 people living in his house at one time. Now it’s currently only him and Mark!” joked one fan.

A second viewer agreed: “I’m not being funny, but so many people were living at Phil’s earlier in the year. Now he only lives with Mark. Why is Billy on the sofa?”

Another fan had also noticed the same thing: “Billy sleeping on Phil’s couch despite Phil having lots of spare rooms is hilarious!”

As Billy and Will race to expose Bea, things are set to get a lot more dramatic before Bea exits the soap.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Billy and Honey make a sickening discovery about Bea’s past